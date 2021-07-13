Appeal for witnesses after serious one-car crash at Blackdog

Police are appealing for further information to establish the circumstances of a serious one-car crash on the A92.

The incident happened at around 5pm on Monday July 12 on the motorway at Blackdog.

Officers were called to the scene after a black Nissan Primera with two passengers crashed while travelling north towards the Aberdeenshire town.

The 22-year-old driver sustained minor injuries and the other passenger, a 28-year-old, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Constable Milne of the road policing unit has now urged anybody who witnessed or may have dash-cam footage of the incident to come forward.

He said: “This was a serious crash and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

“The road was closed for approximately three hours to allow road policing officers to carry out their inquiries at the scene and recover the vehicle involved.

“I am appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or saw the black Nissan Primera prior to the collision, to come forward and speak to police.

“If there was anyone in the area who has dash-cam footage of the vehicle or the collision, I would also ask that you get in touch with Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2647 of the July 12.”