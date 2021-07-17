Firefighters called to small fire at St Fergus Gas Plant

North-east firefighters were scrambled to St Fergus Gas Plant this morning following reports of a small fire.

Fire crews turned out to the Aberdeenshire plant, near Peterhead, around 8.50am on Saturday morning to extinguish a small blaze on the grounds.

Four fire crews from Peterhead and Fraserburgh were called to assist and remained on scene for a short time.

Teams have now returned to base after successfully extinguishing the fire.