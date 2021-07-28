Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Climber taken to hospital after slipping from sea cliffs near Slains Castle

By Craig Munro
July 28, 2021, 7:17 am Updated: July 28, 2021, 7:40 am
Slains Castle near Cruden Bay. Picture by Jim Irvine
A climber has been taken to hospital after slipping from the sea cliffs just north of Slains Castle.

The coastguard sent two rescue teams and a lifeboat out to the scene after being asked for help by the ambulance service at 8.40pm.

The trapped climber was brought down from the cliff face, and taken north to Peterhead on the lifeboat.

He was delivered into the care of the ambulance upon arrival, and transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police were also in attendance at the scene.

A spokesman for the coastguard said: “We got a request from the Scottish Ambulance Service at 8.40pm to assist with a climber who was perched on the cliffs just north of Slains Castle.

“We sent coastguard rescue teams from Cruden Bay and Macduff, along with the Peterhead lifeboat.

“We transported the casualty onto the lifeboat, and then the lifeboat took them back to Peterhead where they met the ambulance and passed them over at approximately 11.30pm.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers received a report at 8.50pm on Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 that a man had slipped from the cliff face at Slains Castle.

“He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.”

