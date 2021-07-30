Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Man, 25, killed in two-vehicle crash on A947 near Oldmeldrum named

By Denny Andonova
July 30, 2021, 1:39 pm Updated: July 30, 2021, 3:42 pm
A man who died following a two-vehicle crash on the A947 near Oldmeldrum has been named by police as Andrew MacLurg.

The 25-year-old, from Oldmeldrum, who was driving a blue Audi A5 died at the scene after crashing with a white articulate lorry on Wednesday, July 28.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the A947 Aberdeen to Banff road near the junction with the A920 road to Ellon at around 4.40pm.

Sergeant Scott Deans said: “Our thoughts remain with Andrew’s family at this difficult time for them and our inquiries into the circumstances of the collision continue.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with relevant dash cam footage who has not yet contacted officers, to please call officers via 101, quoting reference number 2425 of Wednesday, July 28.”

Following numerous incidents on the road, Councillor for Mid Formartine Jim Gifford says the council don’t have enough money to make all the changes they would like to see on the A947.

He said: “It is always sad to hear of incidents on any of our roads and our thoughts are with the friends and family of all those involved in this accident.

“Following many years of incidents along the whole of the A947, and especially at some known black-spots, the council has developed a road strategy for the route.

“Some improvements have been made but there is just not the money in the roads budget to do everything that we would like to see completed.

“We also hoped that one of the options for the A96 improvements might have taken some pressure off sections of the A947 but the route currently chosen is unlikely to improve the situation”.

 

