Man robbed after being threatened with weapon in Fraserburgh

A 39-year-old has been robbed after being pushed to the ground and threatened with a weapon in Fraserburgh.

The incident happened to the rear of the shops on the town’s Buchan Road at around 7pm on Saturday, July 24.

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 10ins to 6ft in height, of slim to medium build and with light brown hair.

At the time of the assault, he was wearing jeans and a light T-shirt.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to help with their inquiries.

Detective Constable Ross McDonald, of Ellon CID, said: “During the assault the injured man sustained minor injuries.

“Although this attack happened to the rear of the shops, the area is overlooked by a number of homes.

“Officers have been making local inquiries and checking CCTV, however, are still keen to hear from anyone who saw the attack or who has information that will help the investigation but who has not yet come forward to get in touch.”

Fraserburgh and District councillor Brian Topping, who is also chairman of the CCTV Working Group, said: “I am shocked to hear of this incident and my thoughts are with the individual who has been attacked and assaulted.

“I hope the person is well and will be able to get over this horrendous experience.

“Hopefully the town’s CCTV system has captured the incident and the culprit will be caught and brought to justice sooner rather than later.

“The cameras have been very successful so far and are used on a daily basis by police, and I hope they will prove useful in this instance once again – especially with such a serious and terrible incident.”

Anyone with information can call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.