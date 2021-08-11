Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Aberdeenshire

Six flood destroyed King Edward bridges to be rebuilt following campaigns

By Lauren Robertson
August 11, 2021, 6:34 pm Updated: August 11, 2021, 7:03 pm
David Duguid at Bridge of Fortrie.
All six bridges in the King Edward area of Aberdeenshire which were destroyed by heavy rainfall are to be rebuilt.

In September 2019, heavy and persistent rainfall destroyed the bridges, which have been left that way ever since.

Now, after years of campaigning and persistence, Aberdeenshire Council has announced they will be rebuilt.

Plans for the reinstating of the bridges will be heard at next week’s Banff and Buchan Area Committee meeting.

It means the end of long detours and closed roads for local businesses and residents in the area could arrive soon.

Bridge of Fortrie after heavy rainfall in 2019.

Turriff and District councillor Iain Taylor said: “Replacing these bridges has been our priority locally and I am thrilled that this area will soon be able to recover fully from the events of two years ago.

“I’d like to thank local residents for their input to the process, which has been long – but there is an end in sight.”

Concern for emergency services

The damaged bridges were also posing problems for emergency services vehicles.

Ambulance drivers often found themselves lost while trying to reach isolated villagers and having to navigate difficult diversions.

Councillor Mark Findlater, of Troup, welcomed the plans after years of fighting for his constituents.

He said: “The King Edward rainfall caused a huge and immediate problem and losing so many bridges at once has been a headache for residents.

“The council is responsible for more than 1,300 bridges on our road network and it is a huge task to maintain them all.

“There are many more areas across the county which will need looked at, but I have long argued that this sudden loss needs fixed as soon as possible.”

Mark Findlater at Bridge of Fortrie.

When will bridges be repaired?

The bridges will be repaired in two groups, starting with Bridge of Fortrie, North Litterty Bridge and Bruntyards Culvert this financial year.

Gorrachie, Millcroft and Mill of Balmaud will be repaired in 2022.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has been overlooking the works that have already started.

He said: “This is welcome news that will give the residents and businesses of King Edward some much needed certainty.

“I have been in regular contact with the council on behalf of a community that has effectively been cut in half for the past two years.

“And I have been checking progress made at Bridge of Fortrie as work goes on.”

