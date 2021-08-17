Two tractors ‘extensively’ damaged in Banff to cost of £50,000

Two tractors will cost around £50,000 to repair after being extensively damaged in Banff.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the tractors were damaged between 8pm last night and 6.30am this morning (August 17).

Tools were stolen from within the tractors during the incident in the Parks of Whitefield area.

PC Hussain explained: “The tractors were badly damaged which has put them out of action.”

The enquiry officer is appealing to anyone in the area to contact the police if they have any information about the incident.