Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeenshire

Two tractors ‘extensively’ damaged in Banff to cost of £50,000

By Lauren Taylor
August 17, 2021, 4:59 pm Updated: August 17, 2021, 4:59 pm

Two tractors will cost around £50,000 to repair after being extensively damaged in Banff.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the tractors were damaged between 8pm last night and 6.30am this morning (August 17).

Tools were stolen from within the tractors during the incident in the Parks of Whitefield area.

PC Hussain explained: “The tractors were badly damaged which has put them out of action.”

The enquiry officer is appealing to anyone in the area to contact the police if they have any information about the incident.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal