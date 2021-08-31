Prince Charles dons his kilt to visit Cambus O’May bridge after it is returned to its former glory

Battered and beaten during Storm Frank back in 2015, the iconic Cambus O’May suspension bridge received its first royal visitor today following extensive repair efforts.

While out on a stroll along the picturesque Deeside stretch, Prince Charles met with everyone who helped restore the bridge to what it once was.

Having fallen victim to harsh weather conditions brought on by Storm Frank in 2015, the bridge, a B-listed structure, was left twisted and nearly destroyed.

With funds dedicated for flood relief unable to cover the cost of repairs, the local community sprung into action with the help of Aberdeenshire Council.

Through word of mouth and coverage in the media, people with personal connections to the bridge pitched in, with donations coming in from far and wide.

The group managed to raise around £70,000, that coupled with investment from Aberdeenshire Council and a personal donation from the Duke of Rothesay allowed for the bridge repairs to take place.

Restoration of the stretch was undertaken by contractors Moray Blast, with all of the repairs being done by hand and without using power tools – the group had to rely on winches and good old fashioned metalworking expertise.

“The bridge is back”

Kate Allum, a board member with the Ballater Royal Deeside group said: “It is fantastic to have met Prince Charles.

“The bridge is so beautiful and we are so pleased that it is back, our group looks to help preserve and promote areas of Ballater that are fantastic and the bridge is just that.

“It looked to sad before, it is good that it is back to its best.”

After thanking representatives from Aberdeenshire Council and the Ballater Royal Deeside group for their work that helped complete the restorations, he accompanied bridge manager for Aberdeenshire Donald Macpherson across the structure.

Mr Macpherson, whose department manages more than 1,800 bridges across Aberdeenshire said: “It is incredible for all of those involved in restoring the bridge.

“It is very exciting not just for us but the whole community in this area to have Prince Charles.

“Making use of expert knowledge and with the help of the local community we have been able to restore the bridge for less than half of what it would cost if we were to have torn it down and started over.”

“Getting into lycra is the hard bit”

Taking in the spectacular views that the structure affords of the surrounding area, the Duke of Rothesay made his way back to dry land, where he spoke to cyclists out on the trail after being presented with a painting of the bridge.

Petting dogs and chatting to those riding their bikes in the area, he said: “Sorry for keeping you guys waiting, I suppose our little trip has slowed you down.”

Asking each of the cyclists where they were headed, the Duke of Rothesay joked that “getting into lycra is the hard bit” when discussing cycling.

While back on dry land he was also presented with a painting of the bridge which had been drawn up and painted by local artist Kimberly Smith.

Having grown up in Inverurie, Ms Smith had fond memories of the bridge from childhood and felt inspired to do her bit to fundraise.

Painting the structure from photographs, she then turned it into prints which were then re-sold in Ballater, as coasters and various other items.

Raising around £700, she decided to gift the painting to His Royal Highness after Covid prevented it from going to auction.

She said: “I think I forgot to breathe when I was speaking to him, it was very surreal.

“It is so good to see the bridge back to its best, it is such a beautiful spot.”

“Only place in the world you could go cycling and meet Prince Charles”

Aberdeenshire’s Deputy Provost, councillor Ron McKail added: “This is probably the only place in the world you could go cycling and meet Prince Charles.

“It is so good for the community here in Ballater and Aberdeenshire as a whole to have him visiting.

“It looks great and a lot of time and effort has gone into making that happen.”

His visit to the Cambus O’May bridge comes after a trip to Ballater where he unveiled a plaque at the new Ballater Community and Heritage Hub – he also paid a visit to local businesses and residents.