Princess Anne unveils plaque at opening of Banchory Men’s Shed

By Daniel Boal
September 1, 2021, 9:20 pm Updated: September 1, 2021, 9:22 pm
Princess Anne unveiling a plaque at the Banchory Men's Shed
Princess Anne unveiling a plaque at the Banchory Men's Shed

On her visit to Banchory, Princess Anne uncovered the commemorative plaque marking the official opening of Banchory and District Men’s Shed in Aberdeenshire.

Upon arrival on Wednesday, she was greeted by a number of people, including Kincardineshire’s Lord Lieutenant Alastair Macphie, Deputy Lieutenant of Kincardineshire Claire Maitland, and Paul Evans, the chairman of Banchory and District Men’s Shed.

The Princess Royal then toured the new facility, accompanied Mr Evans, who said: “We are honoured to welcome HRH The Princess Royal to mark the opening of our Men’s Shed.

“It has been heartening to see this project finally come to fruition after many hurdles.

“It can now go forward as a resource for men in our community who are looking for new social contacts and activities, for example, after retirement.”

Princess Anne at the Banchory men’s shed

The facility is the first men’s shed to link up with Legion Scotland to further promote its members’ well-being and any other ex-servicemen in need.

Unable to attend the Royal engagement due to illness, executive officer of the Scottish men’s shed association, Jason Schroder, said: “After so many years in the making, I was personally gutted to not be able to attend the opening due to illness; however, the SMSA still ensured representation at this very special event.

“It was kind of HRH Princess Anne to convey her best wishes for a speedy recovery, and I shall be concentrating on just that. I look forward to visiting the Shed and the guys as soon as it is safe for me to do so.”

As an ex-serviceman himself, Mr Schroder had championed the collaboration between the two groups since 2015.

After her tour, members got the chance to speak with Princess Anne before the plaque was unveiled.

 

