Aberdeenshire Saxophone Orchestra shortlisted for prestigious national award

A north-east orchestra is appealing for the public’s support after being shortlisted for a national award.

Aberdeenshire Saxophone Orchestra (ASO) has been selected for the Inspiration award in the prestigious Royal Philharmonic Society (RPS) national awards, in recognition of their musical capabilities.

The north-east group have been jointly selected alongside Leicestershire’s Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra for the prestigious award in recognition of a pioneering cross-border project.

Produced for Make Music Day in June this year, the project brought together 17 saxophonists from the two groups to record an arrangement of the rousing march ‘Entry of the Gladiators’, by Czech composer Julius Fučík.

Calling on the public’s support

Aberdeenshire Saxophone Orchestra’s Foss Foster, who plays tenor sax on the piece, said is now calling on the local community to cast their vote in support of the group.

“We are thrilled and truly honoured that the Royal Philharmonic Society has chosen us as joint nominees for this award along with our new saxophone friends and collaborators, Phoenix,” he said.

“It’s been a difficult period, but it has actually been good for both groups, as we’ve learned new skills and come together regardless of distance to make music.

“We would be thoroughly grateful if everyone reading this will take a moment to vote for us on the RPS website and help put Aberdeenshire Saxophone firmly on the musical map.”

Royal Philharmonic Society (RPS)

The RPS awards are widely considered to be the highest accolades in the UK for classical music, celebrating excellence and innovation, and recognition by the RPS is a guarantee of outstanding musical achievement.

These awards usually go to professional musicians, with past winners including percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie, cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, singer Bryn Terfel and conductor Simon Rattle.

RPS chief executive James Murphy said: “While the pandemic isolated us all to some extent, it’s stirring to hear of people nationwide who brightly, brilliantly found ways to make connections they hadn’t before.

“Connecting with each other, ASO and Phoenix have found fresh drive, energy, and new friends for life. Shared Zoom rehearsals led to this expression of true unity − an encounter which everyone cherished, and which looks set to continue both online and in person.”

To cast your vote visit the to cast your vote, visit the Royal Philharmonic Society’s website.