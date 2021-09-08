Man spat at policeman who tried to help him during height of Covid pandemic

A drug addict who spat at a police constable who tried to help him was told his actions, which happened at the height of the pandemic, were “disgusting”.

Leslie Robertson had also kicked the officer in the stomach during the incident on December 30, last year.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told it happened in Masonic Close, Elgin when the two officers saw a man lying in the stairwell.

Fiscal depute Robert Weir told Sheriff Margaret Neilson the officers tried to help Robertson, 41, to his feet when he lashed out with his legs, making contact with one.

Officers used spit hood

He said: “He was arrested and as they attempted to restrain Robertson, he spat at one. He was handcuffed to the rear and placed into a spit hood but continued to repeatedly spit. He also continued to kick out with his legs and straps were applied.

“Robertson was taken to Elgin Police Office where he was aggressive and abusive throughout, and refused to comply with the procedures.” Mr Weir added.

“A long standing drug problem”

Defence solicitor Stephen Carty told the court: “He has a long standing drug problem. A report may be helpful.”

Noting Robertson’s previous convictions which were admitted, Sheriff Neilson commented: “It is disgusting particularly as it was during the Covid pandemic.”

She deferred sentence on Robertson, of Morriston Road, Elgin, until next month for a background report.

