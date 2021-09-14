News / Highlands & Islands Former Highland footballer jailed for 15 months after £12,000 of cocaine found in bush By Jenni Gee September 14, 2021, 5:43 pm Updated: September 14, 2021, 5:43 pm Footballer Gordon Finlayson has been jailed for 15 months [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Tuesday courts round-up – Highland League footballer’s drink-drive shame Highland League footballer three-times the drink-drive limit Man who picked up 13-year-old boy for sex jailed for 14 months North Sea worker snared by paedo hunters ‘struggled adjusting to life onshore’