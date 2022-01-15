Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Inverness delivery driver in court for stamping seagull to death

By Noel Donaldson
January 15, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: January 15, 2022, 10:56 am
Alistair Davidson stamped on a herring gull
Alistair Davidson stamped on a herring gull

An Inverness delivery driver who stamped a young herring gull to death did it to “put it out of its misery”.

Alistair Davidson’s actions outside a Thurso shop were described as “completely inappropriate” when his case called at Wick Sheriff Court.

Davidson, 67, admitted having intentionally or recklessly injured a wild bird by throwing a stick at it and stamping on its head fatally injuring it, contrary to the Wildlife and Countryside Act of 1981.

The early morning incident occurred as Davidson was making a delivery at The Co-op store in Meadow Lane, Thurso, on August 17 last year.

The court was told said that the stick is regularly used to pull trolleys with deliveries up an incline into the store and was also employed to scare gulls.

There was a young gull close by and the accused picked up the stick and threw it towards the bird.

 

However, it struck the gull and the accused went over and stamped on its head, killing it.

Fiscal David Barclay added that when cautioned and charged, Davidson, of Birch Place, Culloden, told police officers: “It was an accident more than anything else. I threw the stick to scare the gull away.

“Unfortunately, the gull went the wrong way. I stood on it to put it out of its misery.”

Solicitor Natalie Paterson told the court that Davidson had thrown the stick in the gull’s general direction but the bird changed direction and the stick made contact causing injury.

She said: “The accused then put the gull out of its misery.”

Miss Paterson added: “I think it is fair to say that seagulls are sometimes a nuisance”.

Sheriff Andrew Berry said that he accepted that Davidson was a first offender but went on: “His behaviour in which the bird was injured was completely inappropriate.

“His response in putting the seagull out of its misery was even more inappropriate.

“He should have called a vet or the RSPB so that the gull could have been dealt with in a more humane way.”

Davidson will be sentenced on February 23 and will require  to appear personally in court.

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]