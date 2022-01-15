Inverness mechanic hopes to help the public to restart hearts with Lucky2BHere defibrillator

An error occurred. Please try again.

An Inverness mechanic has fitted a defibrillator outside his business – and is urging others to help save a life.

Graham Clark, of Anderson Clark Motor Repairs on the Carsegate Road Industrial Estate, has fitted the defib to help people in need at any time of the day or night.

He has chosen not to lock it up to ensure it can be accessed 24-hours a day and hopes people will respect what a vital piece of lifesaving kit it is.

Mr Clark, who many years ago lost his own father to a cardiac arrest, said: “I simply wanted to help people in need.

“My view is that anyone who needs help should be able to access this defib if they need it.”

The mechanic teamed up with Portree-based charity Lucky2BHere to buy and fit the equipment.

Ross Cowie, who suffers from a genetic heart condition known as dilated cardiomyopathy, set up the charity after having a heart attack in December 2006. Luckily, an ambulance was passing and managed to save his life, but his father, auntie and uncle all died of the condition at an early age.

Empowering communities to save a life

Mr Cowie and the Lucky2BeHere trustees work with communities to kit them out with defibs and also offer training.

Mr Clark highlighted the importance of the kit and hopes it can be used by anyone locally should they need it.

He said: “Heart defects often go undetected until a medical emergency occurs.

“There have been numerous occasions recently that have been headline news, even professional sports people can become critically ill and early defibrillation has saved their life.

“This is why a public access defibrillator was put in place at Anderson Clark Motor Repairs.

“I didn’t want to get the defib to lock it away in an office, so it is on the front of the building.

“I want it to be there for anyone who needs to use it.

“We are trusting people that they will take care of it. It really could save a life.”