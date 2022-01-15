Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Inverness

Inverness mechanic hopes to help the public to restart hearts with Lucky2BHere defibrillator

By Louise Glen
January 15, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: January 15, 2022, 12:49 pm
Graham Clark of Anderson Clark Motor Repairs in Inverness has fitted a defibrillator outside his building in Inverness.
Graham Clark of Anderson Clark Motor Repairs in Inverness has fitted a defibrillator outside his building in Inverness.

An Inverness mechanic has fitted a defibrillator outside his business – and is urging others to help save a life.

Graham Clark, of Anderson Clark Motor Repairs on the Carsegate Road Industrial Estate, has fitted the defib to help people in need at any time of the day or night.

He has chosen not to lock it up to ensure it can be accessed 24-hours a day and hopes people will respect what a vital piece of lifesaving kit it is.

Mr Clark, who many years ago lost his own father to a cardiac arrest, said: “I simply wanted to help people in need.

“My view is that anyone who needs help should be able to access this defib if they need it.”

The mechanic teamed up with Portree-based charity Lucky2BHere to buy and fit the equipment.

Ross Cowie, who suffers from a genetic heart condition known as dilated cardiomyopathy, set up the charity after having a heart attack in December 2006. Luckily, an ambulance was passing and managed to save his life, but his father, auntie and uncle all died of the condition at an early age.

Empowering communities to save a life

Mr Cowie and the Lucky2BeHere trustees work with communities to kit them out with defibs and also offer training.

Mr Clark highlighted the importance of the kit and hopes it can be used by anyone locally should they need it.

He said: “Heart defects often go undetected until a medical emergency occurs.

“There have been numerous occasions recently that have been headline news, even professional sports people can become critically ill and early defibrillation has saved their life.

“This is why a public access defibrillator was put in place at Anderson Clark Motor Repairs.

“I didn’t want to get the defib to lock it away in an office, so it is on the front of the building.

“I want it to be there for anyone who needs to use it.

“We are trusting people that they will take care of it. It really could save a life.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]