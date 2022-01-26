Uninsured Inverness motorcyclist sped away from blue light cops

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An uninsured motorcyclist who sped away from cops and failed to stop when they turned on their blue lights has been banned from the roads.

Jack Clark, 21, was spotted by officers at Inverness’ Shore Street roundabout and followed him onto Longman Road.

He increased his speed until he was breaking the speed limit, but when officers turned on their blue lights he just went faster – reaching speeds of 50mph in a 30mph zone.

Clark, from Inverness, was not present at Inverness Sheriff Court when the case called yesterday, but his solicitor Duncan Henderson entered guilty pleas on his behalf to one charge of driving at excessive speed and failing to stop and a second of driving without insurance.

Fiscal depute Hilary Michopoulou told the court that the incident occurred on February 20 last year, adding that it was dark with the street lights in operation at the time.

She said: “The accused was riding a motorcycle. The police had reason to follow the accused and they followed him along from the Shore Street roundabout onto Longman Road.”

It was at this point, Mrs Michopoulou said, that Clark began to increase his speed in an apparent effort to put distance between himself and the police vehicle.

When officers activated their blue lights, Clark simply went faster, she added.

“It was clear to the police witnesses that the rider had no intention of stopping for police,” she said.

The pursuit ended on Barn Church Road in Inverness, where officers noted that mud on the road was making the conditions slippery. They instead attempted to trace the rider at his home address.

Solicitor Duncan Henderson told the court Clark had contacted him shortly after the incident and he had advised him to turn himself in to police, which he did.

He called Clark’s behaviour a “piece of stupidity” and said: “It is accepted he drove in the manner libeled. His reason for that is that he was not insured. I accept that is not a good excuse.”

Handing down a fine of £395 and disqualifying Clark, of Merkinch Place, from driving for three months, Sheriff Gary Aitken said: “Knowing that you are not insured is not a reason to drive at excessive speed and try and get away from the police – quite the reverse.”