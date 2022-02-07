Supervision for man who sent photo of private parts to teen girl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Supervision for man who sent photo of private parts to teen girl

By Jenni Gee
February 7, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 7, 2022, 5:32 pm
Jamie Leather appeared at Tain Sheriff Court.
Jamie Leather appeared at Tain Sheriff Court.

A man who sent a picture of his naked private parts to a 16-year-old on Facebook showed “poor judgement” a court has been told.

Jamie Leather forwarded the image over the social media network during what was an otherwise “pedestrian” conversation, causing the teenager to block him and inform her parents, who contacted the police.

Leather, 33, appeared for sentencing at Tain Sheriff Court having previously pled guilty to a single charge of sending a grossly offensive message over a public electronic communications network.

Fiscal depute Hilary Michopoulou told the court that the offence took place on the morning of March 30 2020.

Pic sent during ‘pedestrian’ conversation

She said: “The complainer received a Facebook message from Mr Leather. It was a fairly pedestrian conversation between them and after some time Mr Leather sent a picture to the complainer.”

The picture of his penis did not include Leather’s face, but he sent a subsequent photo that did confirmed his identity.

“The complainer blocked the accused and spoke to her parents who decided to speak to the police,” Mrs Michopoulou said.

Accused ‘bitterly regrets’ actions

Solicitor Rory Gowans, for Leather, told the court that his client “bitterly regrets” his actions.

He said Leather, of Muldearg Road, Fearn, had suffered from “significant medical difficulties since 2016”, which included both physical and mental health issues.

He said: “It was clearly poor judgement from him to say the very least.”

Sheriff Aitken told Leather that his actions constituted “exceedingly poor judgement that needs to be remedied to make sure nothing like this ever happens again.”

He placed Leather on a community payback order with 12 months supervision.

More from our crime and courts team

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]