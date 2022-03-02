Ex church minister created fake social media identity in bid to blackmail woman into sending explicit pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ex church minister created fake social media identity in bid to blackmail woman into sending explicit pictures

By Danny McKay
March 2, 2022, 6:55 pm
Stornoway Sheriff Court.
A former Free Church of Scotland Minister created a fake social media profile in a bid to blackmail a young woman into sending him explicit images.

David Finlay Macdonald, from Stornoway, pretended to be a female named “Eilidh” and threatened to disclose sensitive information about his victim if she did not send him intimate images of herself.

The 29-year-old used the fake online persona to communicate with the woman between January and December 2010.

‘This prosecution should serve as a warning to others’

He pled guilty to one charge of attempted extortion at Stornoway Sheriff Court in November and has now been sentenced to 180 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £750 compensation.

Procurator Fiscal for Grampian, Highland and Islands Andy Shanks said: “David Macdonald’s deliberate and persistent deceit caused his victim great distress.

“This prosecution should serve as a warning to others that we take crimes of this nature seriously.

“I would urge anyone who has been the victim of similar offending to come forward and seek support.”

