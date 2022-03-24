Liverpool man jailed after dangerous police chase through Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Liverpool man jailed after dangerous police chase through Inverness

By David Love
March 24, 2022, 5:00 pm
The police chase started in Inverness's Southside Road
The police chase started in Inverness's Southside Road

A 27-year-old man who led police on a dangerous high-speed pursuit through Inverness has been jailed for eight months and banned from driving for two years.

Dale Cowley, who is from the Liverpool area but was described as of no fixed abode, appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court today and pled guilty to a number of charges.

He admitted driving dangerously, driving while disqualified and attempting to pervert the course of justice by giving police a false name and date of birth and having fake number plates on the vehicle.

He also admitted a long list of previous convictions, including one which attracted a 64-month sentence.

The chase began on Monday in the city’s in Southside Road and carried on through a number of built-up areas before Cowley was finally stopped.

When arrested, he claimed he was a Calum Parkinson with a date of birth two days before his own on October 9, 1994.

‘He placed members of the public in danger’

Defence solicitor Patrick O’Dea said it was “a moment of madness” for his client.

“He tells me he was unaware that the number plates were false and had been delivering a car for a friend to be paid £100,” he said.

Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit issued a statement welcoming the sentence.

“Following the incident around public streets he not only placed himself in danger but other members of the public, and showed utter disregard for an already imposed driving ban,” they said.

“We and our partners in the Criminal Justice System are committed to reducing road crime amongst our communities and preventing criminals from using the road network.”

