Liverpool man jailed after dangerous police chase through Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 27-year-old man who led police on a dangerous high-speed pursuit through Inverness has been jailed for eight months and banned from driving for two years.

Dale Cowley, who is from the Liverpool area but was described as of no fixed abode, appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court today and pled guilty to a number of charges.

He admitted driving dangerously, driving while disqualified and attempting to pervert the course of justice by giving police a false name and date of birth and having fake number plates on the vehicle.

He also admitted a long list of previous convictions, including one which attracted a 64-month sentence.

The chase began on Monday in the city’s in Southside Road and carried on through a number of built-up areas before Cowley was finally stopped.

When arrested, he claimed he was a Calum Parkinson with a date of birth two days before his own on October 9, 1994.

‘He placed members of the public in danger’

Defence solicitor Patrick O’Dea said it was “a moment of madness” for his client.

“He tells me he was unaware that the number plates were false and had been delivering a car for a friend to be paid £100,” he said.

Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit issued a statement welcoming the sentence.

“Following the incident around public streets he not only placed himself in danger but other members of the public, and showed utter disregard for an already imposed driving ban,” they said.

“We and our partners in the Criminal Justice System are committed to reducing road crime amongst our communities and preventing criminals from using the road network.”