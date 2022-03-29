Aspiring Tain greenkeeper broke man’s nose over offensive comment after funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aspiring Tain greenkeeper broke man’s nose over offensive comment after funeral

By David Love
March 29, 2022, 6:00 am
Inverness Sheriff Court
An aspiring Tain greenkeeper broke a man’s nose after he’d made an offensive comment about his friend’s mum who had recently died.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told that Liam Kemmitt, of Moss Road, had attended the woman’s funeral on November 3, 2018, and went on to the wake.

Sheriff Sara Matheson heard that drink had been taken by Kemmitt, 24, who took exception to what was said.

‘He has very much learned a lesson here’

Defence solicitor Clare Russell said: “It was made in the street after the wake. There was a single punch resulting in a broken nose.

“He doesn’t have a clear recollection of events but accepts his behaviour was inappropriate in any circumstances.

“He is a first offender and has been of good behaviour since this incident.

“Since leaving university, he hopes to become a greenkeeper. He has very much learned a lesson here,” Ms Russell went on.

Kemmitt, who admitted assault to severe injury, was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid community work.

Sheriff Matheson told him: “I have regard to your relative immaturity at the time of the offence.”

