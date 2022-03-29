Aspiring Tain greenkeeper broke man’s nose over offensive comment after funeral

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An aspiring Tain greenkeeper broke a man’s nose after he’d made an offensive comment about his friend’s mum who had recently died.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told that Liam Kemmitt, of Moss Road, had attended the woman’s funeral on November 3, 2018, and went on to the wake.

Sheriff Sara Matheson heard that drink had been taken by Kemmitt, 24, who took exception to what was said.

‘He has very much learned a lesson here’

Defence solicitor Clare Russell said: “It was made in the street after the wake. There was a single punch resulting in a broken nose.

“He doesn’t have a clear recollection of events but accepts his behaviour was inappropriate in any circumstances.

“He is a first offender and has been of good behaviour since this incident.

“Since leaving university, he hopes to become a greenkeeper. He has very much learned a lesson here,” Ms Russell went on.

Kemmitt, who admitted assault to severe injury, was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid community work.

Sheriff Matheson told him: “I have regard to your relative immaturity at the time of the offence.”