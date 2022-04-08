Good Samaritan who helped drunk woman in street assaulted in her own home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A well-meaning passerby who took pity on a drunk woman and took her home to sober up had her kindness replayed with violence.

Carol MacCallum was too drunk to remember where she lived so the good Samaritan put her in a taxi and to her own home to sleep it off.

But when the 47-year-old came to hours later she shouted “what have you done to me?” before hitting her host three times over the head with a glass object.

Fiscal depute Shamielah Ghafar told Elgin Sheriff Court: “The woman was in Elgin High Street collecting food parcels that had been left there by Moray Foodbank when she came across the accused intoxicated up a lane.

“She feared she may come to some harm if she was left alone so attempted to find out her address so she could take her home in a taxi.

“She couldn’t remember her address so the lady invited her back to her flat to sleep so she could remember her address and get home later.”

But the woman’s kindness backfired a few hours later when her visitor woke up.

‘What have you done?’

MacCallum shouted “what have you done” at the woman, picked up a glass implement and struck the woman over the head with it three times.

MacCallum admitted an amended charge of assault at a trial diet and background reports were ordered ahead of yesterday’s sentencing.

Defence agent Stephen Carty said his client was “upset and panicked” but accepted her behaviour was unacceptable.

“She woke up in a somewhat confused and panicked state,” he added. “This behaviour was a direct result of alcohol that had been taken by her that day.

“She was in an upset state and with someone she didn’t necessarily know.”

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood handed MacCallum, of Forbes Court, a five-month curfew.

