Good Samaritan who helped drunk woman in street assaulted in her own home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Good Samaritan who helped drunk woman in street assaulted in her own home

By Kathryn Wylie
April 8, 2022, 6:00 am
Carol MacCallum appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Carol MacCallum appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.

A well-meaning passerby who took pity on a drunk woman and took her home to sober up had her kindness replayed with violence.

Carol MacCallum was too drunk to remember where she lived so the good Samaritan put her in a taxi and to her own home to sleep it off.

But when the 47-year-old came to hours later she shouted “what have you done to me?” before hitting her host three times over the head with a glass object.

MacCallum was found drunk up a lane off Elgin High Street.

Fiscal depute Shamielah Ghafar told Elgin Sheriff Court: “The woman was in Elgin High Street collecting food parcels that had been left there by Moray Foodbank when she came across the accused intoxicated up a lane.

“She feared she may come to some harm if she was left alone so attempted to find out her address so she could take her home in a taxi.

“She couldn’t remember her address so the lady invited her back to her flat to sleep so she could remember her address and get home later.”

But the woman’s kindness backfired a few hours later when her visitor woke up.

‘What have you done?’

MacCallum shouted “what have you done” at the woman, picked up a glass implement and struck the woman over the head with it three times.

MacCallum admitted an amended charge of assault at a trial diet and background reports were ordered ahead of yesterday’s sentencing.

Defence agent Stephen Carty said his client was “upset and panicked” but accepted her behaviour was unacceptable.

“She woke up in a somewhat confused and panicked state,” he added. “This behaviour was a direct result of alcohol that had been taken by her that day.

“She was in an upset state and with someone she didn’t necessarily know.”

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood handed MacCallum, of Forbes Court, a five-month curfew.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen and the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.  

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]