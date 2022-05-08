Aberdeen sex predator jailed after he assaulted a boy as he slept on sofa

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A vile sex predator has been jailed and placed on the sex offenders register after he carried out an assault on a teenage boy as he slept.

Barry Stewart, 39, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted carrying out a drunken sex act on the 16-year-old at an address in Aberdeen.

When the teenager woke up Stewart then sexually assaulted him on a sofa.

The teenager fled to the bathroom where he said he couldn’t breathe.

Stewart pleaded guilty to one charge of sexually assaulting the boy.

Accused asked boy about his sexuality

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told the court that, throughout the evening of the offence, in March last year, Stewart “asked the complainer about his sexuality and enquired if he was heterosexual”.

She added: “He, later on, asked if he’d ever had sex with a male.”

The 16-year-old fell asleep on the sofa and awoke to Stewart carrying out a sex act on him.

And as the teenager attempted to get away from Stewart the older man then grabbed at his underwear before sexually assaulting him.

The boy then ran into the bathroom where he stayed for an hour as he struggled to breathe.

When he left the bathroom, Stewart met the teenager in the living room where he told him it was his “fault” and that he “felt bad and was embarrassed” by the incident.

The boy then ran home and told his mother who contacted the police.

Stewart was arrested by police the same day but denied sexual assault during a police interview.

He was then cautioned and charged.

Defence agent Paul Barnett told the court that Stewart had been drinking heavily and claimed to not remember the offence.

“He told the police he had no recollection and that he didn’t think he would let such an offence happen.

“But when he was shown the evidence he was disabused of that fact and is very remorseful.

“He has caused a young man psychological damage.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace told Stewart that he was aware that he had shown remorse but added that he had committed “a serious offence that warrants a custodial sentence”.

He added: “This offence involved serious sexual abuse and occurred when the victim was sleeping.

“The impact on him has been significant.”

Sheriff Wallace sentenced Stewart, of Nigg Kirk Road, Aberdeen, to 15 months in prison and placed him on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

