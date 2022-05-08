Aberdeen sex predator jailed after he assaulted a boy as he slept on sofa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen sex predator jailed after he assaulted a boy as he slept on sofa

By David McPhee
May 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
Barry Stewart sexually assaulted a teenage boy.
Barry Stewart sexually assaulted a teenage boy.

A vile sex predator has been jailed and placed on the sex offenders register after he carried out an assault on a teenage boy as he slept.

Barry Stewart, 39, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted carrying out a drunken sex act on the 16-year-old at an address in Aberdeen.

When the teenager woke up Stewart then sexually assaulted him on a sofa.

The teenager fled to the bathroom where he said he couldn’t breathe.

Stewart pleaded guilty to one charge of sexually assaulting the boy.

Accused asked boy about his sexuality

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told the court that, throughout the evening of the offence, in March last year, Stewart “asked the complainer about his sexuality and enquired if he was heterosexual”.

She added: “He, later on, asked if he’d ever had sex with a male.”

The 16-year-old fell asleep on the sofa and awoke to Stewart carrying out a sex act on him.

And as the teenager attempted to get away from Stewart the older man then grabbed at his underwear before sexually assaulting him.

The boy then ran into the bathroom where he stayed for an hour as he struggled to breathe.

When he left the bathroom, Stewart met the teenager in the living room where he told him it was his “fault” and that he “felt bad and was embarrassed” by the incident.

The boy then ran home and told his mother who contacted the police.

Stewart was arrested by police the same day but denied sexual assault during a police interview.

He was then cautioned and charged.

Defence agent Paul Barnett told the court that Stewart had been drinking heavily and claimed to not remember the offence.

“He told the police he had no recollection and that he didn’t think he would let such an offence happen.

“But when he was shown the evidence he was disabused of that fact and is very remorseful.

“He has caused a young man psychological damage.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace told Stewart that he was aware that he had shown remorse but added that he had committed “a serious offence that warrants a custodial sentence”.

He added: “This offence involved serious sexual abuse and occurred when the victim was sleeping.

“The impact on him has been significant.”

Sheriff Wallace sentenced Stewart, of Nigg Kirk Road, Aberdeen, to 15 months in prison and placed him on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen and the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group. 

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]