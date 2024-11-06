Aberdeen woman targeted by Welsh stalker – who travelled 560 miles to profess his love

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen woman targeted by Welsh stalker – who travelled 560 miles to profess his love

Jaikaren Singh, 25, replied to an online advert for a drummer and then embarked on a three-month campaign of harassment.

By David McPhee
Jaikaren Singh appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted stalking the woman. Image: DC Thomson.
An Aberdeen woman who placed an online advert attracted the attention of a Welsh stalker, who travelled more than 500 miles to profess his love to her.

When his victim rebuffed his online advances, Jaikaren Singh, 25, warned that he might develop “a hatred for her” – and told the woman he was coming to visit.

Chillingly, Singh sent the woman a tracking pin so she could follow his progress as he travelled north from his home in Swansea.

Hours later, after he turned up at the woman’s workplace, he was arrested by police.

Bombarded woman with calls and messages

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that at the beginning of this year, the female complainer contacted Singh after he responded to her advert requesting a drummer to perform at a religious event.

Soon after, Singh began messaging with personal questions, which she ignored.

By March 2024, he began bombarding the woman with telephone calls and leaving messages stating that he needed to talk to her.

In April, Singh messaged the woman again and told her he was in love with her. She replied saying she was not interested.

As Singh’s repeated calls continued to be ignored, he warned her it would result in him turning up at her house. At this point, she blocked his number.

Undeterred, he used another number and pleaded with her to talk to him. She blocked this number as well.

Singh said he was travelling 500 miles to ‘chat’

On May 5 this year, she received calls from a third number, with Singh telling the woman to contact him and unblock his other numbers.

He also continued to persistently message her, stating again that he loved her but also that “should he develop hatred for her, then the outcome would be more severe”.

At the end of May, the woman received a voice note from Singh claiming that he was on his way from Wales to Aberdeen so they could have a “face-to-face” conversation.

She again told him she wasn’t interested however Singh responded by stating that he would be there in the morning.

He then sent her a tracker pin, which showed his location as he got closer and closer to Aberdeen.

As he travelled, Singh told the woman to book a hotel room so they could “have a chat”.

This concerned the woman greatly, Ms Shaw said, adding that Singh sent further messages stating: “I’m coming to talk to you.”

And: “Lets have a conversation in your house.”

Jaikaren Singh travelled from Wales to Aberdeen to stalk his victim. Image: DC Thomson.

The woman called the police a number of hours later to report that Singh was outside her place of work.

As police arrived and arrested him they found he was in possession of the two mobile phones that had been used to repeatedly call the woman.

In the dock, Singh pleaded guilty to one charge of stalking and causing fear and alarm by persistently messaging the woman and travelling to her place of work.

Singh, who represented himself in court, stated that he believed he and the woman “were in a relationship”.

“Why it changed I don’t know,” he said.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin made Singh, of High Street, Swansea, to a community payback order with supervision for 12 months and ordered him to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

She also put a non-harassment order in place, meaning Singh cannot approach or contact his victim for two years.

