Aberdeen woman targeted by Welsh stalker – who travelled 560 miles to profess his love

An Aberdeen woman who placed an online advert attracted the attention of a Welsh stalker, who travelled more than 500 miles to profess his love to her.

When his victim rebuffed his online advances, Jaikaren Singh, 25, warned that he might develop “a hatred for her” – and told the woman he was coming to visit.

Chillingly, Singh sent the woman a tracking pin so she could follow his progress as he travelled north from his home in Swansea.

Hours later, after he turned up at the woman’s workplace, he was arrested by police.

Bombarded woman with calls and messages

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that at the beginning of this year, the female complainer contacted Singh after he responded to her advert requesting a drummer to perform at a religious event.

Soon after, Singh began messaging with personal questions, which she ignored.

By March 2024, he began bombarding the woman with telephone calls and leaving messages stating that he needed to talk to her.

In April, Singh messaged the woman again and told her he was in love with her. She replied saying she was not interested.

As Singh’s repeated calls continued to be ignored, he warned her it would result in him turning up at her house. At this point, she blocked his number.

Undeterred, he used another number and pleaded with her to talk to him. She blocked this number as well.

Singh said he was travelling 500 miles to ‘chat’

On May 5 this year, she received calls from a third number, with Singh telling the woman to contact him and unblock his other numbers.

He also continued to persistently message her, stating again that he loved her but also that “should he develop hatred for her, then the outcome would be more severe”.

At the end of May, the woman received a voice note from Singh claiming that he was on his way from Wales to Aberdeen so they could have a “face-to-face” conversation.

She again told him she wasn’t interested however Singh responded by stating that he would be there in the morning.

He then sent her a tracker pin, which showed his location as he got closer and closer to Aberdeen.

As he travelled, Singh told the woman to book a hotel room so they could “have a chat”.

This concerned the woman greatly, Ms Shaw said, adding that Singh sent further messages stating: “I’m coming to talk to you.”

And: “Lets have a conversation in your house.”

The woman called the police a number of hours later to report that Singh was outside her place of work.

As police arrived and arrested him they found he was in possession of the two mobile phones that had been used to repeatedly call the woman.

In the dock, Singh pleaded guilty to one charge of stalking and causing fear and alarm by persistently messaging the woman and travelling to her place of work.

Singh, who represented himself in court, stated that he believed he and the woman “were in a relationship”.

“Why it changed I don’t know,” he said.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin made Singh, of High Street, Swansea, to a community payback order with supervision for 12 months and ordered him to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

She also put a non-harassment order in place, meaning Singh cannot approach or contact his victim for two years.

