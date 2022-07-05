Grinning child rapist jailed after years of horrific abuse By James Mulholland July 5, 2022, 12:44 pm Updated: July 5, 2022, 1:44 pm James Freeman. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Scandal of men abusing other men in Westminster ‘deliberately hidden’, MPs told Five teenagers guilty of killing father walking home from night out Nick Kyrgios to appear in Australian court over common assault charge Nick Kyrgios to appear in Australian court over common assault charge