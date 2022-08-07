Inverness teen’s murderer gets more time behind bars for prison brawl By Jamie Buchan August 7, 2022, 1:43 pm Alan Dewar at an early hearing in Peterhead Sheriff Court. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Weekend court roll – a serial rapist, a dirty protest and a crime caused by hip-hop Woman will serve no prison time for battering ex over the head with tennis racquet Dundee gran Linda McDonald ‘forgives’ Robbie McIntosh on fifth anniversary of murderer’s Templeton Woods attack MoJ ‘deeply sorry’ after murderer’s parole dates given to paper before family