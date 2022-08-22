Peterhead Sheriff Court boilers could cost taxpayers almost £170,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Peterhead Sheriff Court boilers could cost taxpayers almost £170,000

By Danny McKay
August 22, 2022, 6:00 am
New boilers at Peterhead Sheriff Court will cost almost £170,000.
New boilers at Peterhead Sheriff Court will cost almost £170,000.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Crime & Courts

New boilers at Peterhead Sheriff Court will cost almost £170,000.
Weekend court roll – a perverted law student and a runaway rapist
New boilers at Peterhead Sheriff Court will cost almost £170,000.
Mum who crashed car into wall at 10am was SIX times the limit
New boilers at Peterhead Sheriff Court will cost almost £170,000.
Landlord headbutted former tenant in brawl outside Tesco
New boilers at Peterhead Sheriff Court will cost almost £170,000.
Jeremy Kyle guest raped Highland schoolgirl in back of car
New boilers at Peterhead Sheriff Court will cost almost £170,000.
Teenager in court after £70,000 heroin and crack cocaine seizure
New boilers at Peterhead Sheriff Court will cost almost £170,000.
New dad subjected girlfriend to months of abuse and refused to fund nappies for…
New boilers at Peterhead Sheriff Court will cost almost £170,000.
Stalking conviction a 'miracle' after authorities 'completely messed up' TV presenter's case
New boilers at Peterhead Sheriff Court will cost almost £170,000.
Isla Traquair: Stalking does not leave a physical bruise but I will never be…
Skye
Skye man returns to court accused of shotgun murder, stabbing of wife and gunning…
New boilers at Peterhead Sheriff Court will cost almost £170,000.
Runaway nightclub rapist who started new life in France jailed for three years

More from Press and Journal

New boilers at Peterhead Sheriff Court will cost almost £170,000.
Banks o' Dee hit Keith for eight, Forres' goal blitz beats Huntly and Turriff…
New boilers at Peterhead Sheriff Court will cost almost £170,000.
Junior football: Hermes and Culter continue to set the pace in NRJFA Premier League
New boilers at Peterhead Sheriff Court will cost almost £170,000.
Safetec UK continuing to recruit after £3m first half sales
0
New boilers at Peterhead Sheriff Court will cost almost £170,000.
Exclusive: New Inverness distillery rolls out rare cask programme - with just 100 up…
0
New boilers at Peterhead Sheriff Court will cost almost £170,000.
Your Money: Run-DMC, Freddo chocolate bars and inflation
0
New boilers at Peterhead Sheriff Court will cost almost £170,000.
Your Money: How 'home-side hustles' may help you cope with cost-of-living crisis
0