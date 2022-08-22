Len Ironside: People power is a stronger force than our governments think

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Len Ironside: People power is a stronger force than our governments think

By Len Ironside
August 22, 2022, 6:00 am
National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport workers protesting in Edinburgh earlier this summer (Photo: Ewan Bootman/Shutterstock)
National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport workers protesting in Edinburgh earlier this summer (Photo: Ewan Bootman/Shutterstock)

Britain is about to enter a season of industrial disputes unlike anything we have seen in the recent past.

The failure of both the UK and Scottish Governments to listen or engage with the people has forced millions to embark down this road.

The cost of living crisis, overpriced gas and electricity; soaring inflation; a lack of personnel in agriculture, hospitality, transport and our NHS – to name but a few, and none of which the public were responsible for – have forced ordinary working people to consider retaliating in the only way they can, by withdrawing their labour.

This is not some extreme, disruptive group determined to bring things to a standstill – it’s folk who are the glue to our society: drivers, labourers, nurses, even our police force, who are determined to stand up for all of our rights.

I suspect that there will be riots in the streets, like there were in the early 1980s, if those in power continue to turn a blind eye to the crisis which everyone in society is having to face.

As the Conservative Party leadership race becomes more and more extreme and contradictory, and the Scottish nationalist government simply demand more money from Westminster, the people of our country are being forgotten.

People power in action

Interestingly, a couple of weeks ago I saw a demonstration of people power. I was waiting for a bus at Union Square. It was evening, and others gathered alongside me to get the Stonehaven X7 bus back home.

Well, they waited and waited, until some of the parents with children approached the controller’s cabin. They were told the X7 buses to Perth were cancelled. Although it was claimed this was advertised all over social media, none of the 18 passengers there had heard about it.

The Stagecoach X7 bus service runs between Aberdeen and Perth (Photo: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson)

When the parents raised the matter of getting their children home, the controller’s first response was: “Not my problem.” Well, I’ve never seen parents’ hackles rise so visibly! Other discontent passengers joined in the protest.

Angry passengers became satisfied customers because the local crew responded to the situation

We were told the X7 Stagecoach service is run by the Arbroath depot, and they make the decisions about it there. I think that must be correct as, earlier that week, there were several complaints from medical staff that they could not get into work at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, nor Perth Royal infirmary, because the early morning bus was terminating at Arbroath.

To be fair to the local Aberdeen depot, as the hour on Saturday was after 10pm, the controller arranged for one of the empty buses and a willing driver to take the stranded passengers to Newtonhill, Muchalls and Stonehaven.

So, angry passengers became satisfied customers because the local crew responded to the situation.

And that’s the lesson to be learned by both of our governments: listen to the people who elected you and respond to their unprecedented situation, which is not of the electorate’s making.

Let’s avoid inner-city riots as a result of discontent.

Len Ironside CBE is a former champion wrestler who served as an Aberdeen councillor for 35 years, with four years as council leader

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

TV series SAS: Rogue Heroes will be coming to BBC One later this year
David Knight: I'm in awe of those who put themselves in the line of…
0
Donald Trump in the White House, pictured in 2018 (Photo: Everett/Shutterstock)
Alex Watson: Dream big - but don't let self-confidence eclipse self-awareness
0
Why can't we cope with extreme weather in this country?
George Mitchell: Why are we losing the plot over the weather?
0
Slains Castle in Aberdeen is about to get a makeover - but where will all the goths go? (Photo: Bidwells Architects)
The Flying Pigs: Time to stockpile tatties and stay at hame
1
Dogs really are a man and woman's best friend, says Yvie.
Yvie Burnett: Dogs show their love so easily - and they deserve to be…
0
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who has led the SNP and Holyrood since 2014 (Photo: Jane Barlow/PA)
John Ferry: Time for some radical realism on the economics of Scottish independence
1
A modern take on the very first Moreen Matters cartoon, by the brilliant Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: 30 years of Moreen Matters have passed in a flash
1
Comedian and magician Jerry Sadowitz, pictured in 2000 (Photo: Denis Jones/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Jerry Sadowitz begrudgingly showed me the person behind the performance
1
BBC journalist James Cook received abuse from Scottish independence supporters outside a Conservative hustings in Perth
Euan McColm: Condemning aggression is not enough from leader who laid the foundations
0
Festivals are back across Scotland, from Edinburgh to Aberdeen (Photo: Brian D Anderson/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Festivals are well and truly back - let's keep them as inclusive…
1

More from Press and Journal

CR0036967 Breedon Highland League ; Banks o' Dee (blue) v Nairn County Dee's Mark Gilmour, Nairn's Scott Davidson. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 23-07-2022`
Banks o' Dee hit Keith for eight, Forres' goal blitz beats Huntly and Turriff…
Culter celebrate after Nikolas Wozniak scores from the penalty spot. Picture by Kami Thomson
Junior football: Hermes and Culter continue to set the pace in NRJFA Premier League
Safetec UK managing director Babak Alnasser.
Safetec UK continuing to recruit after £3m first half sales
0
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New brewery and distillery in Inverness Picture shows; Hotelier Jon Erasmus at the new Uilebheist brewery and distillery in Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by Spey Date; 27/06/2022
Exclusive: New Inverness distillery rolls out rare cask programme - with just 100 up…
0
l-r Run-DMC band members Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels and Joseph "DJ Run" Simmons. Jam Master Jay was fatally shot in his recording studio in 2002.
Your Money: Run-DMC, Freddo chocolate bars and inflation
0
A growing number of households are struggling to make ends meet.
Your Money: How 'home-side hustles' may help you cope with cost-of-living crisis
0