Drink-drive teen crashed new car into tree while banned from road By Kathryn Wylie August 25, 2022, 11:45 am Caleb Stewart. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Crime & Courts Financial worker flipped car while driving drunk in Aberdeen 'The system failed us': Victims speak out as rapist finally jailed ... 32 years… Dad denies stalking family by leaving menacing notes on dead son's grave Man who scammed paint store out of £207,000 revealed as serial swindler who also… ARI worker who stole elderly patient’s wallet and cash complains he can't get a… Racist keeps licence despite mounting pavement and driving towards Polish neighbours Woman falsely accused man of rape in 'act of revenge' after he showed more… PayPal stalker sent ex-partner 10p with message warning he 'won't give up' Woman who battered victim after taking potentially lethal cocktail of drugs given chance to… Man admits biting woman's neck 'like a wolf' More from Press and Journal Gallery: Adorable dogs with amazing jobs 0 Rising energy prices to push north and north-east households into 'debt and destitution' 0 Moreen Simpson: Every time I master technology, someone moves the goal posts 0 Cricket: Knight Riders feeling confident ahead of Aberdeen Grades title run-in No late transfer window panic from Aberdeen due to 'good summer business', insists boss… 0 'People will be over the moon': Turriff to finally receive an ambulance to address… 0