Drink-drive teen crashed new car into tree while banned from road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drink-drive teen crashed new car into tree while banned from road

By Kathryn Wylie
August 25, 2022, 11:45 am
Caleb Stewart.
Caleb Stewart.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Crime & Courts

Caleb Stewart.
Financial worker flipped car while driving drunk in Aberdeen
Caleb Stewart.
'The system failed us': Victims speak out as rapist finally jailed ... 32 years…
Caleb Stewart.
Dad denies stalking family by leaving menacing notes on dead son's grave
Caleb Stewart.
Man who scammed paint store out of £207,000 revealed as serial swindler who also…
Caleb Stewart.
ARI worker who stole elderly patient’s wallet and cash complains he can't get a…
Caleb Stewart.
Racist keeps licence despite mounting pavement and driving towards Polish neighbours
Caleb Stewart.
Woman falsely accused man of rape in 'act of revenge' after he showed more…
Caleb Stewart.
PayPal stalker sent ex-partner 10p with message warning he 'won't give up'
Caleb Stewart.
Woman who battered victim after taking potentially lethal cocktail of drugs given chance to…
Caleb Stewart.
Man admits biting woman's neck 'like a wolf'

More from Press and Journal

Caleb Stewart.
Gallery: Adorable dogs with amazing jobs
0
Caleb Stewart.
Rising energy prices to push north and north-east households into 'debt and destitution'
0
Caleb Stewart.
Moreen Simpson: Every time I master technology, someone moves the goal posts
0
Cricket ball resting on a cricket bat on green grass of cricket pitch Aberdeenshire Knight Riders
Cricket: Knight Riders feeling confident ahead of Aberdeen Grades title run-in
Caleb Stewart.
No late transfer window panic from Aberdeen due to 'good summer business', insists boss…
0
An ambulance on its way to the incident
'People will be over the moon': Turriff to finally receive an ambulance to address…
0