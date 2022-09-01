Drunk with a grudge trashed hotel bar and challenged guests to a fight By Kathryn Wylie September 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 1, 2022, 7:51 am Terry Brannan leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Crime & Courts 'An extraordinary breach of security': Drunk man made it to planes after scaling Aberdeen… Man made threats to shoot police at family barbecue Racist tried to spit at kebab shop worker and threatened to burn the place… Man's 'appalling' driving forced police to abandon chase through Aberdeen Drunken former squaddie went on racist tirade against Latvian women in Aberdeen Lorry loader that killed nursery teacher was 'not maintained to a high standard' Victims of serial rapist tell of relief after seeing sex predator jailed Woman accused of drugging and choking man in his sleep to be held at… Nursing graduate stalked man by playing Cliff Richard song through letterbox Repeat domestic abuser slapped partner at wedding after trying wine for first time More from Press and Journal 'An extraordinary breach of security': Drunk man made it to planes after scaling Aberdeen… Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre excel in Ryder Cup audition in Denmark A giant leap for dram-kind: Glenlivet's newest single malt is literally out of this… 0 Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: 'My players are here until I'm told otherwise' Forres campaigners secure £400k boost to buy and transform abandoned Leanchoil Hospital 0 Loganair adds extra seats to Aberdeen to Dublin flights due to popularity of link 0