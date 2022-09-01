War of the roses: Aberdeen councillors clash over £16,000 for new flowers in Piper Alpha memorial garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

War of the roses: Aberdeen councillors clash over £16,000 for new flowers in Piper Alpha memorial garden

By Ben Hendry
September 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 1, 2022, 7:57 am
The Piper Alpha garden roses are a tribute to the men who died in 1988. Picture by Kami Thomson
The Piper Alpha garden roses are a tribute to the men who died in 1988. Picture by Kami Thomson

Aberdeen councillors have clashed over planting thousands of pounds worth of roses in the Piper Alpha memorial garden.

Elected members were asked to allocate £16,400 to keep the Hazlehead spot looking colourful after the current crop dies.

However, the plan fell victim to uncertainty about the future of the gardens when the SNP and Lib Dem council administration voted to delay any decision.

Given the ongoing furore, they said it would be best to consult with affected families first.

That came despite arguments from the Labour opposition group that such a move might risk the beauty spot becoming unsightly.

The poignant statue is surrounded by beds of roses. Picture by Heather Fowlie

Flowers fall-out comes amid wider dispute

The peaceful spot serves as a lasting tribute to the 167 people killed in the offshore disaster.

Over the past few months, an emotional dispute has broken out about revamp plans, with the Pound for Piper Trust plotting a £500,000 makeover.

But families of the fallen oilmen were not consulted on the project, and have since protested against the changes.

A concept image of how Pound for Piper could reimagine the space.

The planting of the roses is a separate issue – but became ensnared in the drama yesterday.

Plea to get bulbs planted

Sandra McDonald said that, while the future may be up in the air, councillors should take money from an emergency budget to get the flowers planted as soon as possible.

The Labour leader said: “In the meantime, I am asking that we put that beautiful space back to what it was.

“What comes down the road, I do not know…

“For now, let’s have a well-tended, treasured garden.”

‘It feels like we are sitting on our hands’

Tory Richard Brooks told the meeting that “doing nothing” might not be “honouring and respectful to the families affected by the disaster”.

He said: “To do nothing feels like we are sitting on our hands.”

Richard Brooks asked whether doing “nothing” was right.

But the SNP argued that it would be better for the council to first “liaise with interested parties” on the future of the garden – including in that “the option of the replanting of roses”.

And Lib Dem leader Ian Yuill slammed the previous Conservative and Labour administration for failing to include the £16,400 in the council’s budget this year.

Watch the 2022 Piper Alpha memorial service to see the garden in all its glory:

Piper Alpha garden roses ‘should always look their best’

Conservative Ryan Houghton said he was “really disappointed” by the outcome of the talks.

He said: “It’s only £16,000 to ensure that the gardens look their best while we await a decision on its future later in the year.”

However, the administration argued that there is plenty of time to come to a decision, after officers advised that planting season is over the winter.

Do you think the council was right to hold off on the decision? Let us know in our comments section

SNP leader opens up on links to North Sea tragedy

SNP council leader Alex Nicoll led the calls to hold off – saying it was a “subject close to his heart”.

The former police officer was part of the Piper Alpha investigation in the late 80s, explaining that part of his duties were “recovery and identification of victims”.

He added: “At the end of the day, this is the final resting place of the men who died that night. We need to clarify what all parties would like and come to a consensus.

“It’s the right thing to do.

“I am hopeful we will see something come back to us within the planting season, but there might be another option the families prefer.”

The committee voted 7-6 to delay the decision.

You can watch the meeting here.

And you can read more about the memorial garden here:

Piper Alpha memorial could be granted special status to protect it from future redevelopment

 






