‘Drooling’ woman with half-shut eyes caught trying to start car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘Drooling’ woman with half-shut eyes caught trying to start car

By Danny McKay
September 6, 2022, 11:45 am
Karen Robertson Aberdeen
Karen Morgan.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Crime & Courts

Karen Morgan.
Designer trainer restorer had 700 indecent images of children
Karen Morgan.
Drug-dealing funfair worker sold cannabis to make lockdown cash
Karen Morgan.
Jury needs more time to reach verdict in nursery teacher's lorry death trial
Karen Morgan.
Husband stole wife's jewellery and designer clothes - then moved out while she went…
Karen Morgan.
School worker jailed after Bon Accord Terrace Gardens rape
Karen Morgan.
Police officer sexually abused 9-year-old girl while on duty in patrol car
Karen Morgan.
Jail for drug-dealing dad who fled from police and flung 100 bags of cocaine…
Karen Morgan.
'I don't know how I missed it': Accused lorry driver in tears as he…
Karen Morgan.
Dealer sold 'dregs' of Class A drugs to schoolboy in 'amateurish operation'
Karen Morgan.
North-east man snared by paedophile hunters while chatting to FIVE underage decoys

More from Press and Journal

Karen Morgan.
Highland Rugby Football Club smash £10,000 target cycling 100 miles celebrating 100 years
0
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber announces 'break from touring' - what it means for his Aberdeen show
0
Karen Morgan.
Wildflower areas and nature projects across Moray to benefit from £124,000 funding
0
Karen Morgan.
Doric writer 'fair tricket' to be awarded position of Scots Scriever to promote language
0
Karen Morgan.
Carmont flooding near Stonehaven disrupts Dundee to Aberdeen trains
0
Karen Morgan.
All the disruption across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire amidst yellow weather warnings
0