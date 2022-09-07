‘Animal lover’ violently assaulted man who boasted about killing a puppy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘Animal lover’ violently assaulted man who boasted about killing a puppy

By David McPhee
September 7, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 7, 2022, 6:58 pm
Adam Martin assaulted a man at a party who claimed he'd killed a husky. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Adam Martin assaulted a man at a party who claimed he'd killed a husky. Picture by Chris Sumner.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Deceased Chloe Morrison's family react to death by careless driving guilty verdict in trial of lorry driver Picture shows; Chloe Morrison was killed by a lorry on the A82 at Kerrowdown, near Drumnadrochit on October 25 2019. N/A. Supplied by Morrison family release (pic of Chloe) / Andrew Smith (crash scene) Date; Unknown
Family of nursery teacher killed by careless lorry driver says he should have been…
Post Thumbnail
Mum of disabled boy loses legal fight for compensation against Aberdeen hospital
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. John O'Donnell was accused of causing Chloe Morrison's death by dangerous driving Picture shows; Deceased Chloe Morrison and lorry driver John O'Donnell. N/A. Supplied by DCT Date; Unknown
Lorry driver found guilty of causing nursery teacher's death by careless driving
forres assault
Man in court accused of murdering his 84-year-old grandmother
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Harry Macklin was caught drink-driving Picture shows; Harry Macklin was caught drink-driving. N/A. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Aberdeen architect crashed Porsche while more than six times limit
Post Thumbnail
Former golf club manager accused of embezzling six-figure sum
Cameron Bruce was caught with hundreds of images of children on his devices. DCT Media.
Designer trainer restorer had 700 indecent images of children
Christopher Taylor.
Drug-dealing funfair worker sold cannabis to make lockdown cash
Chloe Morrison.
Jury needs more time to reach verdict in nursery teacher's lorry death trial
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Belton stole his wife's clothes and jewellery while she was away Picture shows; Ben Belton. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by Design Team Date; 05/09/2022
Husband stole wife's jewellery and designer clothes - then moved out while she went…

More from Press and Journal

George Harmon.
Ross County defender George Harmon dealt injury setback after suffering hamstring tear
0
CR0037872 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final between Formartine United and Huntly. Pictured are Robbie foster for huntly and Ryan Spink Picture by Paul Glendell 07/09/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Formartine edge past Huntly to reach final
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Newburgh cafe visited by Holywood stars Picture shows; Trellis Cafe staff. Newburgh. Supplied by Trellis Cafe Date; 06/09/2022
'They were lovely': North-east cafe welcomes Holywood stars
0
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson is booked for a challenge on Ross County's Callum Johnson.
Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson to serve two-game ban after charge of serious foul play
CR0037894 ________________________________________ Details: Comedy legends Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, best known for their roles as Jack and Victor in Still Game visit the Co-op on Union Street to sign their own brand of whisky and gin. Pictured:Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, signing bottles and getting photos taken with fans Picture by Paul Glendell 07/09/2022
Video: Around 400 Still Game fans meet the stars at Aberdeen bottle signing
0
An international team of geoscientists have shed some light on the ancient mystery. Supplied by Gerd Altmann/Pixabay/PA Wire.
Aberdeen University scientist's study of rocks 'paints a vivid and terrifying picture' of what…
0