Driver disqualified after being found in Tesco car park while FIVE times the limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Driver disqualified after being found in Tesco car park while FIVE times the limit

By David McPhee
September 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
Raimonds Stekis was caught while more than five times the drink-drive limit. DCT Media.
Raimonds Stekis was caught while more than five times the drink-drive limit. DCT Media.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Graham Thom appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Rogue trader ordered to repay hundreds of pounds to customers he defrauded over Facebook
Finlay Leisk, top, and Ellis Leisk caused a fight at the Bridge of Dee pub Picture shows; Finlay Leisk, top, and Ellis Leisk caused a fight at the Bridge of Dee pub. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 08/09/2022
Watch: Chaos at the Bridge of Dee pub as brothers admit violent bar brawl
Bannor Masson.
Police officer scarred after man sucker-punches her outside Peterhead club
Patrick Gaughan.
Abusive boyfriend forced partner at knifepoint to pay his drug debt to Glasgow gang…
Lee Hipson was jailed for nine months.
Armed police storm bus in Aberdeen city centre after passenger spots man with gun
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** Picture taken - Picture shows Mr Ian Wilcox near Elgin Sheriff Court in Elgin, Moray.
'Colombian cartels need not worry': Amateur cannabis grower's plants had 'little to no value'
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 13.10.2020 - URN:CR0024353 New Crafters shop opening. Picture: L2R - Eric MacGregor (Provinchial Grand Master of Banffshire) Sophie Perrett (artist/crafter) Maggie Driver (Proprietor of Mercat) Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Dangerous dog Max back in trouble after Banff businesswoman let him off the lead
Andrew Turner Aberdeen
'Snitches get stitches': Man fined over menacing WhatsApp message to neighbour
Aberdeen Sheriff Court Alexander Henderson...???. Picture by CHRIS SUMNER Taken 27/7/2011 POSITIVE ID BY CHRIS SUMNER NOT FOR WEB/NIBYLINE .
Jail for dealer caught with £10,000 of Class A drugs in BMW
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Deceased Chloe Morrison's family react to death by careless driving guilty verdict in trial of lorry driver Picture shows; Chloe Morrison was killed by a lorry on the A82 at Kerrowdown, near Drumnadrochit on October 25 2019. N/A. Supplied by Morrison family release (pic of Chloe) / Andrew Smith (crash scene) Date; Unknown
Family of nursery teacher killed by careless lorry driver says he should have been…

More from Press and Journal

Councillor Ken Gowans was accompanied by chief executive Donna Manson as he laid a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance at Inverness Cathedral in honour of the Queen.
Flowers laid in Inverness' Garden of remembrance in Queen's honour
0
Jaki's Fish and Chip Shop reopened in Muir of Ord on Friday. Photo: DC Thomson
'No regrets': Highland chip shop reopens after being forced to close following outcry over…
Aberdeen holidaymaker witnesses King greet crowds on six hour layover when paying tribute to…
A Jubilee flag laid out among the floral tributes Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Floral tributes laid as people pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire
IN FULL: King Charles III address to the nation
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Inverurie woman reflects on meeting Queen Picture shows; Griselda McGregor. Buckingham Palace. Supplied by Griselda McGregor Date; Unknown
'You just felt you were the only person in the world': Aberdeenshire woman reflects…
0