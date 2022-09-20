Aberdeen serial sex attacker jailed after decade of ‘barbarity’ to women By Grant McCabe September 20, 2022, 4:24 pm The case called at the High Court in Glasgow [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Crime & Courts Aberdeen drink-driver had knife stashed under seat to 'sharpen his pencils' Hundreds attend vigil in memory of murdered Aberdeen mum Jill Barclay Man accused of murdering Aberdeen mum Jill Barclay appears in court Wife of Renee MacRae murder accused told police: 'I never stabbed her' Woman leaked sex tape after discovering partner's affair with best friend Floral tributes laid at scene where murdered Aberdeen mum's body was discovered Tributes to Aberdeen mum murdered while walking home from night out Driver jailed after flouting disqualification for 25th time 'There is no forgiveness for what you did': Former Inverness prison guard guilty of… Man left splattered in blood after stamping baby seagulls to death More from Press and Journal Aberdeen drink-driver had knife stashed under seat to 'sharpen his pencils' Readers react to long-awaited return of Poundland on Union Street 0 Aberdeen residents tackle the city's famous golden sands for the Great British Beach Clean 0 'It's our equivalent of a European tie': Garry Farquhar looks forward to Buckie's clash… Highland League streaming returns during international breaks Council sets out £3m cash support as data shows Highland household costs are up… 0 Editor's Picks Hundreds attend vigil in memory of murdered Aberdeen mum Jill Barclay A place to remember Bunty Walls: Family bench in Aberdeen where memories are made Iain Maciver: A Gaelic tune united us all during the Queen’s final farewell Aberdeen residents tackle the city’s famous golden sands for the Great British Beach Clean Readers react to long-awaited return of Poundland on Union Street Balmoral visitors hope King Charles and Camilla get time to rest following funeral after returning to Deeside