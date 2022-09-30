Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

How the Renee MacRae case is a part of Inverness’s DNA

By Sarah Bruce
September 30, 2022, 6:00 am
Inverness was rocked by the disappearance of Renee MacRae and her son, Andrew (Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)
Inverness was rocked by the disappearance of Renee MacRae and her son, Andrew (Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Jenni Gee. McLaughlan admitted causing serious injury by careless tractor driving Picture shows; Dale McLaughlan. N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 28/09/2022
'Careless' farmer turned tractor into path of overtaking tipper van which spun almost 180…
Burnt Out BMW - Renee MacRae Renee MacRaes BMW car was found burnt-out on the A9 Dalmagarry lay-by in November 1976 INVERNESS - An 80-year-old man has been found guilty of murdering his lover and their three-year-old son in the Highlands in 1976. A jury has also convicted William MacDowell of disposing of Renee and Andrew MacRae's bodies. The remains of the mother and son have never been found. MacDowell, of Penrith, Cumbria, who denied all the charges against him, has been given a life sentence with a minimum 30 years. He was found guilty following a trial at the High Court in Inverness. His lawyers had lodged special defences of incrimination and alibi. Sentencing MacDowell, judge Lord Armstrong told him: "These murders appear to have been premeditated and planned in a most calculating way. "These appear to be, in effect, executions. You murdered your victims and disposed of their bodies and you took various steps to avoid detection." Mrs MacRae and Andrew disappeared on 12 November 1976. Her car was found that night on fire in a lay-by on the A9 at Dalmagarry, south of Inverness. The trial heard the discovery exposed married MacDowell's affair with Mrs MacRae, and that she had believed they would be meeting up for a weekend away before a planned move to Shetland. Supplied by: Crown productions
The Renee and Andrew MacRae trial in pictures: 15 images that led to Bill…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 29th September '22 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at Inverness High Court this morning as the Jury are sent out to consider their verdict in the case.
The moment of justice: Cries of relief from Renee MacRae's family while her killer…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee and Gordon MacRae. n/A. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Estranged husband of Renee MacRae 'pleased that justice has been seen to be done'…
Raymond Craigie set fire to his wife's clothes. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Jilted husband sent wife a picture of her clothes on fire and asked: 'Any…
Mark Junor and Elaine Young pleaded guilty to the culpable homicide of Martyn Stewart at his home in Peterhead. Picture of Mark Junor leaving Aberdeen High Court. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 23/08/2010 .
Convicted killer taped two metal pipes together in fake shotgun robbery
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** Picture taken - 16th September '22 DO NOT USE UNTIL EVIDENCE GIVEN. Rosemary MacDowell, wife of William (Bill) MacDowell at Inverness High Court.
Agitated, dizzy and 'probably' telling the truth: The point the Renee and Andrew MacRae…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 28th September '22 CR0038564 PHOTOGRAPHS UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL POSITIVE CONCLUSION TO WILLIAM MACDOWELL TRIAL AT INVERNESS HIGH COURT. Detective Chief Inspector Brian Geddes of police Scotland addresses the press following the conclusion of the William MacDowell trial at Inverness High Court over the murder of Renee MacRae.
After a 46-year wait for a murder conviction, officer leading Renee and Andrew MacRae…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Renee MacRae murder trial verdict Picture shows; Wheelchair-bound William (Bill) MacDowell, his son Andrew MacRae, and the boy's mum Renee. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Guilty: Pensioner murdered secret lover Renee MacRae and their toddler son Andrew, jury decides
To go with story by Allister Thomas. Floral tributes laid after murder of Jill Barclay Picture shows; Floral tributes laid after murder of Jill Barclay. A property opposite the roundabout at Dyce?s Stoneywood Road and Victoria Street. Allister Thomas/DCT Media Date; 19/09/2022 To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Floral tributes laid after murder of Jill Barclay Picture shows; Floral tributes laid after murder of Jill Barclay. A property opposite the roundabout at Dyce?s Stoneywood Road and Victoria Street. Bryan Rutherford/DCT Media Date; 19/09/2022
Man accused of murdering Aberdeen mum Jill Barclay back in court

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. Annual results for North Star Picture shows; North Star?s hybrid propulsion SOV fleet will be delivered from 2023. don't know. Supplied by Big Partnership Date; Unknown
North sea vessel operator expects tightening market to fix balance sheet
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: Drink sector is made of strong stuff
Fraserburgh's Bryan Hay, left, and Formartine United's Stuart Smith pictured with the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup ahead of the 2022-23 final. Pics by Chris Sumner and Kenny Elrick. Collage created 28/9/2022
Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh and Formartine stalwarts aim for more glory
Oban Community Council chairwoman Marri Malloy.
'Where are our councillors?': Oban Community Council hit out at lack of attendance at…
Andor stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor (Photo: Disney+/YouTube)
Darryl Peers: Escaping our everyday worlds helps us to relax, reflect and grow
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Annual results from William Grant & Sons Picture shows; The Glenfiddich Distillery. Dufftown. Supplied by William Grant & Sons Date; Unknown
Whisky firm William Grant toasts leap in sales despite export challenges

Editor's Picks