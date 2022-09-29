Jilted husband sent wife a picture of her clothes on fire and asked: ‘Any marshmallows?’ By David McPhee September 29, 2022, 5:28 pm Updated: September 29, 2022, 6:53 pm Raymond Craigie set fire to his wife's clothes. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Crime & Courts Estranged husband of Renee MacRae 'pleased that justice has been seen to be done'… Convicted killer taped two metal pipes together in fake shotgun robbery Agitated, dizzy and 'probably' telling the truth: The point the Renee and Andrew MacRae… After a 46-year wait for a murder conviction, officer leading Renee and Andrew MacRae… Guilty: Pensioner murdered secret lover Renee MacRae and their toddler son Andrew, jury decides Man accused of murdering Aberdeen mum Jill Barclay back in court Jury in Renee MacRae murder trial retires to consider verdict 'Wake-up call' for drug-dealing boxer caught with more than £5,000 of cocaine under car… 'F*** the police!': Man screamed abuse at officers then hid knife in parking ticket… Exclusive: Man in Iron Maiden T-shirt could be key to solving cheese wire murder… More from Press and Journal Estranged husband of Renee MacRae 'pleased that justice has been seen to be done'… Brewdog served with HSE improvement notice following three safety breaches 'They helped us form a forever family': Aberdeen couple to run a marathon for… Cove Rangers add defender Jack Sanders on loan from Kilmarnock Driver caught doing 100mph was one of 500 flouting Drumoak's 30mph zone Nuffield Health to close all spa pools due to 'considerable' rise in energy prices Editor's Picks Guilty: Pensioner murdered secret lover Renee MacRae and their toddler son Andrew, jury decides Long read: Four decades on, the many twists and turns of the Renee and Andrew MacRae case Man accused of murdering Aberdeen mum Jill Barclay back in court Nicola Sturgeon says Stoneywood mill collapse ‘regrettable’ after backlash Exclusive: Man in Iron Maiden T-shirt could be key to solving cheese wire murder of Aberdeen taxi driver Unite members across Scotland vote to accept council pay deal to end strikes