Rejected boyfriend followed ex-partner into alleyway and placed her in a headlock after breakup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Rejected boyfriend followed ex-partner into alleyway and placed her in a headlock after breakup

By David McPhee
September 30, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 1, 2022, 12:46 am
Damian Zielinski followed his ex-partner and assaulted her. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Damian Zielinski followed his ex-partner and assaulted her. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Crime & Courts

Damian Zielinski followed his ex-partner and assaulted her. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Man sent schoolgirl sexual Snapchat messages asking 'if we kiss will you keep it…
Damian Zielinski followed his ex-partner and assaulted her. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Renee MacRae murder trial weekly round-up
Damian Zielinski followed his ex-partner and assaulted her. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Disgusting comments made to underage girls during sexual assault on bus
Damian Zielinski followed his ex-partner and assaulted her. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Teacher slapped pupil who pinched him while they were out picking brambles
Damian Zielinski followed his ex-partner and assaulted her. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
'Desperate' addict stole friend's bank card to withdraw £650 for drugs
Damian Zielinski followed his ex-partner and assaulted her. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Sarah Bruce: How the Renee MacRae case is a part of Inverness's DNA
Damian Zielinski followed his ex-partner and assaulted her. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
'Careless' farmer turned tractor into path of overtaking tipper van which spun almost 180…
Damian Zielinski followed his ex-partner and assaulted her. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Renee and Andrew MacRae trial: The 15 images that led to Bill MacDowell’s conviction
Damian Zielinski followed his ex-partner and assaulted her. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
The moment of justice: Cries of relief from Renee MacRae's family while her killer…
Damian Zielinski followed his ex-partner and assaulted her. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Estranged husband of Renee MacRae 'pleased that justice has been seen to be done'…

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Consumed by a passion for autumn fungi
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally urges Peterhead players to rise to occasion at Dunfermline
Damian Zielinski followed his ex-partner and assaulted her. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Murray Dawson: Poverty is restricting lives where you live - but we can turn…
Defender Ben Williamson has moved on from Ross County.
Rothes sign Ben Williamson ahead of Forres clash
Damian Zielinski followed his ex-partner and assaulted her. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory
Damian Zielinski followed his ex-partner and assaulted her. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh's Joe Barbour a cut above in shoot-out triumph

Editor's Picks