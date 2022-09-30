Cove Rangers stalwart Connor Scully lays bare part-time challenges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers stalwart Connor Scully lays bare part-time challenges

By Jamie Durent
September 30, 2022, 11:45 am
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully. Image: SNS

The two part-time sides in the Championship, Cove Rangers and Arbroath, meet at the Balmoral Stadium on Saturday.

That the two of them find themselves occupying the final two berths in the division may not be a surprise to some, given the obvious disadvantages they are up against.

Reduced training time together, holding down a full-time job, minimal downtime; sacrifices that will be familiar to any part-time footballer up and down the country.

For Cove midfielder Connor Scully, it is all he has ever known. Scully has been at Cove his entire career, making his debut as a fledgling teenager and has now represented the club in four separate leagues. The Premiership is the only one left on his bucket list.

But to get to this point, Scully states, requires a discipline and determination present in all within the Cove squad.

“The main thing about being semi-pro is that we’ve got to take good care of ourselves,” he said. “I try and go to the gym three or four times a week, on top of training. Diet is also a massive thing in modern football.

Cove Rangers midfielder Connor ScullyConnor Scully
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“We’ve got to keep on top of that as part-time players. Full-time players can get fed at the ground.

“That’s probably why we are where we are today at Cove, because we all take good care of ourselves and stay as fit as we can in and out of football.

“All the guys do different jobs. Some are in the construction industry, so I can be up at four or five in the morning then play a game on a Tuesday night. I have to try to get my eight hours (of work) in before I can leave early.

“It’s tough but it’s all I’ve ever known. I’ve never played full-time football. We don’t get the rest days after a midweek game. It’s just the norm for me.”

Cove managers continue to show faith in Scully. Kevin Tindal, John Sheran, Paul Hartley and now Jim McIntyre have all seen what the versatile midfielder brings to the table.

“My game is based on running and fitness, being the dog of the team and doing a lot of the dirty work,” said Scully. “A lot of managers like that and I know the gaffer does.

“I’ve managed to stay in the team but you need to be on top of it every game, because we’ve now got a full squad. If you have a bad game, you’ll be back out.

Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully celebrates their title win
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully celebrates their title win. Pictures by Scott Baxter

“Staying at a consistent level every game seems to be what I’m good at so I’ll continue to do that. I’m probably the fittest I’ve ever been right now.”

This season has pushed Cove into uncharted territory. The winning juggernaut has slowed to a crawl, as they find the going difficult being in the second-tier for the first time.

Their solitary win of the league season came on the opening day against Raith Rovers and while performances have steadily improved, results have not come in tow.

“It will eventually come,” said Scully. “We’re doing all the right things in training and in games, we just need to get rid of the silly goals. That’s probably the main reason we’re getting beat.

“We’re losing silly goals and having to come from a goal down is difficult. We’re struggling a lot in the final third just now; coming from everyone, we just can’t do that last bit right.

“At the other end, we seem to be losing really sloppy goals, which is not like us. We need to tighten up and I think we will go on a run. Hopefully, it’s soon, as we really need a couple of wins and a few points on the board.”

Blair Yule returned to the Cove Rangers side against Raith Rovers. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Blair Yule, centre, returned to the Cove Rangers side against Raith Rovers. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

The return of Blair Yule to the Cove team has also been greatly appreciated. An ankle problem had kept him out for two months but Yule was restored to the starting line-up for the first time this campaign against Raith Rovers.

“He’s very versatile – put him anywhere and he’ll put a shift in for you,” said Scully. “He’s like a new signing, having missed much of pre-season. He beds well into the midfield so it’s good to have him back.

“It’s a tough game this weekend and we need him and his experience.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre urges side to hit goal trail
Scotland manager Steve Clarke salutes the Tartan Army.
Richard Gordon: Steve Clarke has made international breaks fun again for Scotland fans
Jack Sanders has joined Cove Rangers on loan from Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Jack Sanders keen for game-time following Cove Rangers loan switch
Jack Sanders (14) heads in the winner for Kilmarnock against Ayr United last season. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers add defender Jack Sanders on loan from Kilmarnock
Morgyn Neill in action for Cove against Raith Rovers. Pictures by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Defender Morgyn Neill ready to fight for his future at Cove Rangers
Luis Longstaff in action for Cove Rangers against Raith Rovers. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Luis Longstaff is confident Cove Rangers can hit the goal trail to return to…
Gerry McDonagh in the thick of the action for Cove. Pictures by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Jim McIntyre admits Cove Rangers lacked 'killer touch' in SPFL Trust Trophy exit to…
Cove's Blair Yule tumbles following a challenge from Raith Rovers midfielder Brad Spencer. Pictures by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers 0-1 Raith Rovers: Early strike from Connor McBride earns holders victory at…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre
Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre set to ring the changes for Raith Rovers cup…
Cove Rangers' home ground. Balmoral Stadium.
Caley Thistle and Cove Rangers games against Greenock Morton and Queen's Park rescheduled after…

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Consumed by a passion for autumn fungi
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally urges Peterhead players to rise to occasion at Dunfermline
Community events and collaboration will be key to tackling poverty (Photo: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Murray Dawson: Poverty is restricting lives where you live - but we can turn…
Defender Ben Williamson has moved on from Ross County.
Rothes sign Ben Williamson ahead of Forres clash
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh's Joe Barbour a cut above in shoot-out triumph

Editor's Picks