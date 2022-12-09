Violent man scrubbed make-up from partner’s face in fallout over money

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man scrubbed the make-up off his partner’s face then threw a basin of water over her after a fallout over finances, a court has heard.

Marian Mucha’s victim was found soaking wet and visibly upset when police officers were called to their Buckie home by the pair’s daughter.

They found the woman, Mucha’s former partner of seven years, “soaking wet and visibly upset,” Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke said the 36-year-old had sent his partner a photograph of himself with another woman while he was working away abroad.

And when he returned to the family home in Hay Street on April 14 this year, he was met with a frosty reception.

Scrubbed her face with his hands

That day he became aggressive, smashing a glass photo frame on the floor.

The next morning the volatile behaviour continued.

“Around 8am he took possession of her mobile phone and he became disgruntled with whatever he found,” the fiscal said.

“He went into the bathroom, ran the water in the sink, got his hands wet and began scrubbing her face in an attempt to remove the makeup from her face.

“He then got a cup of water and threw it at her.

“They then went to the kitchen where he filled and threw a basin of water over her body.

“The complainer told her daughter to call the police.

“When officers arrived they heard shouting and observed the complainer soaking wet and very upset.

“A broken photo frame was lying on the kitchen counter.”

‘Bombarded’ partner with messages

Mucha admitted a charge of domestically-aggravated threatening or abusive behaviour.

He also admitted an identical charge and a breach of bail conditions in connection with a later incident.

On April 27 he “bombarded” the woman with messages demanding to know who she was with and entered her home to remove a camera.

“The complainer was at home with a male friend when the accused made comments about seeing him at the house,” the fiscal added.

“She had no idea how he knew this as he was working away and had no way of knowing.

“She began questioning him over text and he stated he saw the male from outside the house.”

Defence agent Stephen Carty denied his client had been “victim blaming” in background reports and had instead tried to best explain the “difficult situation that was taking place at the time”.

She was ‘pleading poverty’

“What has happened as far as the earlier offence, is the accused has been working away from home and throughout that period he has been contacted by the complainer complaining of financial difficulties.

“He has provided huge funds, taken out loans, for the complainer to provide her with the money she requested.

“He is later at the address, he has her phone and sees that despite her pleas of poverty he sees a bank account that contains £8,000.”

The solicitor added that Mucha, a father-of-one, wasn’t blaming her for his actions but was trying to “keep it in context”.

The pair are no longer together.

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood ordered Mucha, of Hay Street, Buckie, to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.