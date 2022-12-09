Violent man scrubbed make-up from partner’s face in fallout over money

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Violent man scrubbed make-up from partner’s face in fallout over money

By Kathryn Wylie
December 9, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 9, 2022, 7:30 pm
Marian Mucha appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook
Marian Mucha appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook

A man scrubbed the make-up off his partner’s face then threw a basin of water over her after a fallout over finances, a court has heard.

Marian Mucha’s victim was found soaking wet and visibly upset when police officers were called to their Buckie home by the pair’s daughter.

They found the woman, Mucha’s former partner of seven years, “soaking wet and visibly upset,” Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke said the 36-year-old had sent his partner a photograph of himself with another woman while he was working away abroad.

And when he returned to the family home in Hay Street on April 14 this year, he was met with a frosty reception.

Scrubbed her face with his hands

That day he became aggressive, smashing a glass photo frame on the floor.

The next morning the volatile behaviour continued.

“Around 8am he took possession of her mobile phone and he became disgruntled with whatever he found,” the fiscal said.

“He went into the bathroom, ran the water in the sink, got his hands wet and began scrubbing her face in an attempt to remove the makeup from her face.

“He then got a cup of water and threw it at her.

“They then went to the kitchen where he filled and threw a basin of water over her body.

“The complainer told her daughter to call the police.

“When officers arrived they heard shouting and observed the complainer soaking wet and very upset.

“A broken photo frame was lying on the kitchen counter.”

‘Bombarded’ partner with messages

Mucha admitted a charge of domestically-aggravated threatening or abusive behaviour.

He also admitted an identical charge and a breach of bail conditions in connection with a later incident.

On April 27 he “bombarded” the woman with messages demanding to know who she was with and entered her home to remove a camera.

“The complainer was at home with a male friend when the accused made comments about seeing him at the house,” the fiscal added.

“She had no idea how he knew this as he was working away and had no way of knowing.

“She began questioning him over text and he stated he saw the male from outside the house.”

Defence agent Stephen Carty denied his client had been “victim blaming” in background reports and had instead tried to best explain the “difficult situation that was taking place at the time”.

She was ‘pleading poverty’

“What has happened as far as the earlier offence, is the accused has been working away from home and throughout that period he has been contacted by the complainer complaining of financial difficulties.

“He has provided huge funds, taken out loans, for the complainer to provide her with the money she requested.

“He is later at the address, he has her phone and sees that despite her pleas of poverty he sees a bank account that contains £8,000.”

The solicitor added that Mucha, a father-of-one, wasn’t blaming her for his actions but was trying to “keep it in context”.

The pair are no longer together.

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood ordered Mucha, of Hay Street, Buckie, to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

Marian Mucha appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Marian Mucha appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
Marian Mucha appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook
Drunk woman threw mop at barmaid who refused to serve her and told police…
Marian Mucha appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook
Warning that additional trial courts will be 'utterly pointless' without lawyers to cover them
Marian Mucha appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook
Weekend court roll – a 'foolish' family man and a disgraced prosecutor
Marian Mucha appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook
10 of the best crime podcasts you might have missed in 2022
Marian Mucha appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook
Aberlour Games spectator spent night in police cell after shouting and swearing at officers
Marian Mucha appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook
Angry boyfriend broke into mum's flat to accuse her of cheating in front of…
Marian Mucha appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook
High-risk sex offender caught with internet-enabled television bought with benefit payment
Marian Mucha appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook
Murder trial date set for north-east man accused of shooting disabled wife in the…

Most Read

1
Marian Mucha appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Marian Mucha appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Marian Mucha appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
Marian Mucha appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Marian Mucha appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Marian Mucha appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Marian Mucha appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
Marian Mucha appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Marian Mucha appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Marian Mucha appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Marian Mucha appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Marian Mucha appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Marian Mucha appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Marian Mucha appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Marian Mucha appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Marian Mucha appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Marian Mucha appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Marian Mucha appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented