Man jailed for causing policeman six months of memory loss and leaving taxi driver unable to work for a month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man jailed for causing policeman six months of memory loss and leaving taxi driver unable to work for a month

By David Love
December 12, 2022, 5:00 pm
Thomas Stewart, 28, was sentenced to prison at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Thomas Stewart, 28, was sentenced to prison at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook

A “vicious” attacker who caused a policeman six months of memory loss and left a taxi driver unable to work for a month has been jailed.

Thomas Stewart ruined the second chance given to him by a sheriff who had said he would avoid prison time if he proved he could behave himself.

But the 28-year-old reoffended before returning to the dock to be sentenced for punching a taxi driver and headbutting a police officer in September last year.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that the constable suffered life-changing injuries while Stewart resisted arrest as he tried to apprehend him for assaulting the taxi driver.

Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald told Stewart: “These were two serious assaults with serious consequences for both of your victims.

“It was vicious and violent. I chose to give you an opportunity but you did not take that opportunity. You offended after I deferred sentence”.

Jail sentence

Stewart had appeared from custody while serving a jail sentence for a different matter.

His defence solicitor Neil Wilson said his client realised a custodial sentence was likely but asked the court to impose a restriction of liberty order instead.

Mr Wilson added: “When things get on top of him, he drinks too much and gets into trouble.

“He has not wasted his time in prison, has sought help within a voluntary programme and has written a letter of apology.”

But the sheriff said that handing Stewart a curfew and monitoring him with a tag would be an insufficient punishment.

She told Stewart, of Druid Road in Inverness, that he would have to spend more time behind bars and sentenced him to 13 months in jail.

Headbutted Pc fell to the ground

Stewart’s taxi driver victim had stopped at the junction of Culduthel Road and Old Edinburgh Road because he was standing in the middle of the road, shouting at the car in front.

Fiscal depute David Morton told an earlier hearing that Stewart then turned his attention to the cab when the other vehicle drove around him.

“He opened the door and repeatedly punched the driver on the face. He then grabbed his jacket and threw it on the ground.

“The driver had swelling to his right eye and a cut nose.

“He suffered from blurred vision and floaters in his eyes, and because it was unsafe for him to drive, he was off work for a month,” Mr Morton explained.

Police were called and Stewart was later found on nearby Mayfield Road.

“Stewart was told he was under arrest but he pulled back and headbutted the constable who was able to call for assistance before falling to the ground semi-conscious.”

Mr Morton added that Stewart was arrested after an incapacitant spray was used on him.

The injured constable had a CT scan which revealed a concussion, the after-effects of which are still ongoing, the court was told.

“He returned to work in March this year but can’t recall his day-to-day life for six months after the assault”, Mr Morton said.

‘Frustration, upset and despair’

Stewart admitted carrying out both attacks in the Highland capital on September 25 last year.

He pled guilty to assaulting the officer to his injury and permanent impairment, and repeatedly punching and injuring the taxi driver.

Stewart’s police officer victim missed a month of work, continued to experience recurring headaches, was signed off work twice and had to be phased back into duties.

Nine months after the ordeal, the Pc told the Press and Journal that he was still living with post-concussion syndrome.

“The part of my brain that was injured affects my personality, my memory, my concentration, which were all issues that I was struggling with”, the dad-of-two said.

“I’m still suffering headaches from time to time and the simplest of things that were trivial before the headbutt, like multi-tasking, are now challenging.

“I feel a lot of frustration, upset and despair knowing that this headbutt has affected and changed me.

“I feel sadness at the memory of what I was and what I was able to do, but also determination that it’s not going to hold me back.

“I will build myself up to be the person and officer that I was.”

Doctors have assured the policeman that he will make a full recovery sometime in the future but medics couldn’t be sure of when that would be.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

Thomas Stewart, 28, was sentenced to prison at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Thomas Stewart, 28, was sentenced to prison at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
Thomas Stewart, 28, was sentenced to prison at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Drunk woman threw mop at barmaid who refused to serve her and told police…
Thomas Stewart, 28, was sentenced to prison at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Warning that additional trial courts will be 'utterly pointless' without lawyers to cover them
Thomas Stewart, 28, was sentenced to prison at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Weekend court roll – a 'foolish' family man and a disgraced prosecutor
Thomas Stewart, 28, was sentenced to prison at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
10 of the best crime podcasts you might have missed in 2022
Thomas Stewart, 28, was sentenced to prison at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Aberlour Games spectator spent night in police cell after shouting and swearing at officers
Thomas Stewart, 28, was sentenced to prison at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Angry boyfriend broke into mum's flat to accuse her of cheating in front of…
Thomas Stewart, 28, was sentenced to prison at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
High-risk sex offender caught with internet-enabled television bought with benefit payment
Thomas Stewart, 28, was sentenced to prison at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Murder trial date set for north-east man accused of shooting disabled wife in the…

Most Read

1
Thomas Stewart, 28, was sentenced to prison at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Thomas Stewart, 28, was sentenced to prison at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Thomas Stewart, 28, was sentenced to prison at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Thomas Stewart, 28, was sentenced to prison at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
Thomas Stewart, 28, was sentenced to prison at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Thomas Stewart, 28, was sentenced to prison at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Thomas Stewart, 28, was sentenced to prison at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Thomas Stewart, 28, was sentenced to prison at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Thomas Stewart, 28, was sentenced to prison at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Thomas Stewart, 28, was sentenced to prison at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Thomas Stewart, 28, was sentenced to prison at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Thomas Stewart, 28, was sentenced to prison at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Thomas Stewart, 28, was sentenced to prison at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Thomas Stewart, 28, was sentenced to prison at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Thomas Stewart, 28, was sentenced to prison at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Thomas Stewart, 28, was sentenced to prison at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Thomas Stewart, 28, was sentenced to prison at Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented