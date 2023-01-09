Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera

By Jenni Gee
January 9, 2023, 11:45 am
The assault was caught on a Ring doorbell. Image: Ring
The assault was caught on a Ring doorbell. Image: Ring

A man who attacked his partner was arrested after the assault was captured on a neighbour’s video doorbell.

Edward Hughes lunged at the woman and tore out clumps of her hair after she took longer than expected running an errand.

But a neighbour at the address on Royal Walk, Nairn, spotted the incident on their Ring doorbell and notified police.

Hughes, 59, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of assault with a domestic aggravation.

Fiscal depute Emma MacEwan told the court that at 9.55pm on December 17 last year the neighbour received a notification on his mobile phone that the Ring doorbell had been activated.

The footage showed the woman entering the communal hallway and walking up the stairs. At this point, Hughes entered the hallway and begins to shout at her “in an aggressive manner”.

Man lunged at woman

“It has been observed that the accused has lunged forward with his arms out front, has pushed the complainer and she has stumbled at that time,” said Ms MacEwan.

The concerned neighbour contacted the police who carried our door-to-door enquiries at the address.

When Hughes answered the door he told them: “I had a heated argument with the girlfriend that got out of hand.”

He was arrested, cautioned and charged.

Police saw ‘clumps of hair’ in stairwell

“In the communal stairs the accused indicated towards clumps of hair,” Ms MacEwan said.

He told officers: “It got out of hand and I pulled her hair.”

Solicitor Clare Russell, for Hughes, said that her client had become concerned when his partner of 17 years had failed to return from running an errand as expected.

She said that the woman suffers from health issues and Hughes was worried that something had happened to her.

“Instead of expressing his concern in an appropriate manner he acted in the manner libelled,” Ms Russell said.

The court heard that the woman had not wished the police to become involved.

Sheriff Robert Frazer deferred sentence on Hughes, of Royal Walk, Nairn, for three months to allow him to demonstrate good behaviour.

