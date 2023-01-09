Cove Rangers complete loan move for Hartlepool’s Brody Paterson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers complete loan move for Hartlepool’s Brody Paterson

By Paul Third
January 9, 2023, 11:53 am
New Cove Rangers signing Brody Paterson. Image: Cove Rangers FC
New Cove Rangers signing Brody Paterson. Image: Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley believes Brody Paterson can be the solution to the club’s left back problem.

The wing back has joined Cove on loan from Hartlepool United for the rest of the season.

Shay Logan had been filling in at left wing back prior to his injury with Connor Scully also featuring as a makeshift defender.

Hartley is delighted to have a natural left wing back on board in former Celtic youth player Paterson.

Hartley told the Cove website: “It’s a position we knew we had to sort out quickly, and having taken Brody to Hartlepool, he’s a player I know well.

“He’s a real athlete, has a great left foot, and having come through the Celtic system, he learned good habits at an early age.

“He’s a modern-day full back and has plenty to offer both in terms of defending and attacking.

“He’s a good pro and he just wants to play. We’ll give him the chance to do that here at Cove.”

Paterson excited to show what he can do at Cove

 

The 21 year-old is looking forward to the chance to play regular football again following his move to Balmoral Stadium.

He said: “I’m delighted. As soon as I heard the news I knew this is where I wanted to be.

“There were a couple of times when it was on the ropes, and I wasn’t sure it would actually go through, but luckily the clubs came to an agreement and I’m really glad it’s finally done.

“The manager likes the type of football I want to play, so to be getting the opportunity to get games, playing football the right way; it was a no-brainer.”

SPFL experience vital for Paterson

Paterson, who was signed by Hartley at Hartlepool in the summer, has SPFL experience following loan spells with Airdrie and Queen’s Park.

He said: “I feel as if I’ve played in every league in Scottish football, and I’ve picked up a fair bit of experience, I’ve been in a lot of different dressing rooms.

“I’ve also learned a lot of good habits, coming through the Celtic youth programme.

“They teach you a lot there about the basics, how to be a professional, to eat right, sleep right, and I’ll carry that through the rest of my career.

“In terms of my style of play, I like to defend, but I also like to get up the pitch, to get goals and assists. I like playing attractive football and I hope I’m one who can excite the Cove fans.”

Paterson excited at challenge of the Championship

Cove hope international clearance will be through in time for Paterson to face Raith Rovers at Balmoral on Saturday.

The defender said: “I can’t wait to get started.

“Looking at the Championship this season, you can’t really call it.

“There are a few teams that are maybe outperforming people’s expectations, others that have found it tough, and it’s a really exciting league.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Brody Paterson in action for Hartlepool United. Image: MI News/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (13627163k)
Brody Paterson: Hartlepool boss Keith Curle confirms Cove Rangers interest in defender
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley singles out 'embarrassing' goals on his Balmoral return
Simon Murray bagged four for Queen's Park as they thumped Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers 0-6 Queen's Park: The Verdict - ratings, talking points and star man…
Cove Rangers striker Mitch Megginson chats to Leighton McIntosh. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Frustration a key theme of the season for Mitch Megginson
People wait in line to enter Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos, Brazil, where Pele - the late football great - was lying in state. Image: AP
Richard Gordon: Brazilian icon Pele given the send-off football's greatest player deserved
Declan Glass has returned to Cove Rangers. Image: DC Thomson/ Scott Baxter
Declan Glass delighted to be back for second loan spell at 'special place' Cove…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Paul Hartley: Recruitment a priority on boss' Cove Rangers return
Returning Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Paul Hartley out to avoid one-season wonder tag on Cove Rangers return
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill
Morgyn Neill to remain at Cove Rangers following change in management
Paul Hartley back at Balmoral Stadium. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Cove Rangers legend unsurprised by management change and believes Paul Hartley appointment ‘makes sense’

Most Read

1
The Post Office within Steps Emporium, Brora, was targeted by armed robbers today. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.
Armed robbers target Highland post office
2
Tesco on Nairn Road in Forres. Image: Gordon Lennox.
Man dies after being found unwell in Tesco supermarket in Forres
3
To go with story by Craig Munro. Retailers are saying customers are turning away from the high street and towards the city's retail park and the internet. Picture shows; Inverness Retail Park. Inverness. Supplied by Ross Hempseed Date; 26/12/2021
Four-times-the-limit A96 drink-driver was on Highland holiday
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
5
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
6
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
7
SPCA rehome staffy
‘He is as happy as ever’: 14-year-old Staffy Bow looking for forever home
8
Ellon TSB restuarant plans have been tabled
Restaurant plans for old Ellon TSB and shop empty since Storm Frank damage could…
9
Duk in action for Aberdeen against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Ref Watch: Goals like Duk’s ruled-out Aberdeen opener could stand going forward, and –…
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…

More from Press and Journal

CR0038885 Action from Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh in the Breedon Highland League at Spain Park In pic........ Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 14-10-2022
Jamie Watt reveals his pride after Banks o' Dee dismissal
People silhouetted against the burning Clavie in Burghead.
Crowds expected for return of Burning of the Clavie
Principal project manager Jason Kelmanis overseeing the castle project. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Behind the scenes at Inverness Castle as multi-million pound project pushes on
Highland League Weekly returns for 2023 with Huntly v Turriff United; Forres Mechanics v Strathspey Thistle highlights, and much more!
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Huntly v Turriff United; Forres Mechanics v…
Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS
Cricket: Scotland head coach Shane Burger will quit to join Somerset County
The public toilets on Margaret Street will close four early from now on. Image: Google Maps/ Councillor Dawn Black / Facebook.
Vandals repeatedly target Stonehaven toilets - setting fires and dumping rubbish
Aberdeen Women celebrate after Bayley Hutchison opened the scoring on Sunday against Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women score Scottish Cup draw cracker away to nine-times winners Glasgow City
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during her press conference on winter pressures in the NHS (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
The Voice of the North: Scottish Government must stop dithering over NHS crisis
A9 Perth to Inverness was closed earlier due to collision between a lorry and car. Image: Google Maps.
Man in hospital after car and lorry crash on the A9 near Aviemore
Jamie Watt has left his position as boss of Banks o' Dee. Picture by Kath Flannery
Banks o' Dee management duo 'have left' Highland League club after latest loss

Editor's Picks

Most Commented