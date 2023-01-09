Cove Rangers complete loan move for Hartlepool’s Brody Paterson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley believes Brody Paterson can be the solution to the club’s left back problem.

The wing back has joined Cove on loan from Hartlepool United for the rest of the season.

Shay Logan had been filling in at left wing back prior to his injury with Connor Scully also featuring as a makeshift defender.

Hartley is delighted to have a natural left wing back on board in former Celtic youth player Paterson.

Hartley told the Cove website: “It’s a position we knew we had to sort out quickly, and having taken Brody to Hartlepool, he’s a player I know well.

“He’s a real athlete, has a great left foot, and having come through the Celtic system, he learned good habits at an early age.

“He’s a modern-day full back and has plenty to offer both in terms of defending and attacking.

“He’s a good pro and he just wants to play. We’ll give him the chance to do that here at Cove.”

Paterson excited to show what he can do at Cove

✍️ Cove Rangers FC are delighted to announce the loan signing of Brody Paterson from @Official_HUFC! Welcome to Cove, Brody! 🤝#CRFC | @brodypatersonn — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) January 9, 2023

The 21 year-old is looking forward to the chance to play regular football again following his move to Balmoral Stadium.

He said: “I’m delighted. As soon as I heard the news I knew this is where I wanted to be.

“There were a couple of times when it was on the ropes, and I wasn’t sure it would actually go through, but luckily the clubs came to an agreement and I’m really glad it’s finally done.

“The manager likes the type of football I want to play, so to be getting the opportunity to get games, playing football the right way; it was a no-brainer.”

SPFL experience vital for Paterson

Paterson, who was signed by Hartley at Hartlepool in the summer, has SPFL experience following loan spells with Airdrie and Queen’s Park.

He said: “I feel as if I’ve played in every league in Scottish football, and I’ve picked up a fair bit of experience, I’ve been in a lot of different dressing rooms.

“I’ve also learned a lot of good habits, coming through the Celtic youth programme.

“They teach you a lot there about the basics, how to be a professional, to eat right, sleep right, and I’ll carry that through the rest of my career.

“In terms of my style of play, I like to defend, but I also like to get up the pitch, to get goals and assists. I like playing attractive football and I hope I’m one who can excite the Cove fans.”

Paterson excited at challenge of the Championship

Cove hope international clearance will be through in time for Paterson to face Raith Rovers at Balmoral on Saturday.

The defender said: “I can’t wait to get started.

“Looking at the Championship this season, you can’t really call it.

“There are a few teams that are maybe outperforming people’s expectations, others that have found it tough, and it’s a really exciting league.”