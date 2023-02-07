Man prescribed medical cannabis charged with possession after using illicit suppliers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man prescribed medical cannabis charged with possession after using illicit suppliers

By Jenni Gee
February 7, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 7, 2023, 4:30 pm
Rene Barot admitted possession charges at Inverness Sheriff Court
A man who was prescribed cannabis for medical reasons found himself up in court after he turned to illicit suppliers to source the drug.

Rene Barot, 35, had 47g of the drug in jars in his home when police executed a search warrant there.

His solicitor explained that he had struggled to pay what the drug cost through official channels and had turned to illicit sources to treat his symptoms.

Officers also recovered four grams of psilocin – a psychedelic substance found in mushrooms.

Barot appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to plead guilty to charges of possessing the class B drug cannabis and class A substance psilocin.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court that the drugs were discovered at Barot’s home address on January 12 last year.

Jars of ‘herbal material’

She said: “On the date in question a search warrant was carried out at the locus which recovered a number of jars containing herbal material.”

Various amounts of cannabis, totalling just over 47g were seized, along with four grams of psilocin.

Solicitor David Patterson, for Barot, told the court that his client had struggled with anxiety and depression and as a result had been prescribed cannabis for medical use.

He said: “He found himself struggling to afford it and purchased it in its illicit form.”

Mr Patterson explained that the psilocin found at the address had also been acquired by Barot for self-medication reasons.

He said: “He is an educated man, he had researched into micro-dosing, he had not used it yet.”

Sheriff Eiligh MacDonald told Barot: “I think it might be a good idea for you to do some hours of unpaid work, that might help you with your mental health condition also.”

She placed Barot, of Ferntower Place, Culloden, on a community payback order with 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed within six months.

 

