Five-times-the-limit delivery driver banned from roads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Five-times-the-limit delivery driver banned from roads

By Jenni Gee
February 14, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 14, 2023, 8:19 pm
Anrej Bartko failed a road side breath test. Image: PA
Anrej Bartko failed a road side breath test. Image: PA

A five-times-the-limit delivery driver who swerved into oncoming traffic has been banned from the roads.

Courier Andrej Bartko was seen “staggering” from his van following the incident and was so unsteady on his feet he had to be helped into a police car.

Bartko, 46, appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court having previously admitted charges of dangerous driving and drink-driving relating to the incident on November 11 of last year.

At a previous hearing, fiscal depute Emma MacEwan told the court that witnesses on Dingwall’s Tulloch Avenue encountered Bartko’s van on the wrong side of the road at around 8.45pm.

She said another vehicle had to take evasive action to avoid a head-on collision.

Following this close call, the other driver turned their vehicle around and followed Bartko and police were called.

The driver tailed Bartko to his home address in Fraser Road where he was seen staggering from the van.

Driver ‘staggered’ from vehicle

Police noted that Bartko smelled of alcohol, had glazed eyes and was unsteady on his feet.

Asked through an interpreter to confirm who had been driving, he said: “I was driving it.”

Bartko failed a roadside breath test and subsequent testing at Burnett Road Police Station revealed the level of alcohol in his breath to be 123 microgrammes per 100 millilitres – more than five times the legal limit of 22 microgrammes.

At an earlier hearing solicitor Matthew Berlow explained that his client had been drinking earlier in the day and had “foolishly” decided to take his van to do an errand.

He acknowledged the “very high reading” and said he suspected that it may be symptomatic of “some deeper rooted problem that Mr Bartko requires to address”.

He added that the married father-of-three “deeply regrets his actions”.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald banned Bartko from the roads for one year, after which he will have to sit and pass the extended driving test in order to get back behind the wheel.

She also ordered him to complete 200 hours of unpaid work in the community.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

Anrej Bartko failed a road side breath test. Image: PA
Masked gunman who roamed street in stab vest and helmet was 'like something out…
Raigmore hospital from the outside
NHS Highland fined £180,000 after staff shortages led to death of pensioner
Anrej Bartko failed a road side breath test. Image: PA
Man jailed after beating up friend and stealing his PlayStation
Anrej Bartko failed a road side breath test. Image: PA
Dundee men who went on Highland car thieving spree jailed
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
'Expensive' mistake as mechanic banned for drug-driving
Anrej Bartko failed a road side breath test. Image: PA
Drunk man staggered into road, threatened motorists and damaged car
Anrej Bartko failed a road side breath test. Image: PA
Attacker avoids jail after slashing man's face with kitchen knife
Anrej Bartko failed a road side breath test. Image: PA
Man who had £1,400 of cocaine in bedroom drawer was 'holding it for someone'
Anrej Bartko failed a road side breath test. Image: PA
Two men charged after Bridge of Don attempted break-in
Anrej Bartko failed a road side breath test. Image: PA
Man who harassed woman walked into home uninvited

Most Read

1
Anrej Bartko failed a road side breath test. Image: PA
Aberdeen mum horrified after daughter, 5, sees half-naked images on McDonald’s tablet
2
Anrej Bartko failed a road side breath test. Image: PA
Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than ‘Tennent’s and SkySports’ as it…
3
The Noble Innovator jack-up oil rig at the Port of Aberdeen south harbour
Shock and anger as ‘skyscraper’ oil rig shows ‘contempt for the people of Torry’
5
4
Anrej Bartko failed a road side breath test. Image: PA
Watch: Janey Godley talks about farewell tour as iconic Scottish comedian arrives in Aberdeen
5
Anrej Bartko failed a road side breath test. Image: PA
Masked gunman who roamed street in stab vest and helmet was ‘like something out…
6
Anrej Bartko failed a road side breath test. Image: PA
Highland Council welcomes big improvements in primary school literacy and numeracy but still trails…

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Alleycat closure
High street sales show modest January rebound but are still "deeply fragile"
police appeal
Man taken to hospital following crash between motorbike and car on A96 near Pitmachie
Anrej Bartko failed a road side breath test. Image: PA
Plans approved for first private plastic surgery clinic in Inverness
Anrej Bartko failed a road side breath test. Image: PA
Peterhead hospital closes maternity unit and A&E over water quality concerns
Anrej Bartko failed a road side breath test. Image: PA
WATCH: Aberdeen gull 'viciously' attacks £800 drone causing it to crash land in Torry
3
Anrej Bartko failed a road side breath test. Image: PA
'It's just so shocking': Safety fears after car crashes into Bridge of Don home
Anrej Bartko failed a road side breath test. Image: PA
Derek Tucker: Sanctimonious Big Brother-style governance won't end well for Scottish leaders
Anrej Bartko failed a road side breath test. Image: PA
Pothole-plagued Inverness streets described as an 'archaeological dig' as concerns raised about 20 years…
Anrej Bartko failed a road side breath test. Image: PA
Drilling starts as the search for base metals ramps up in Aberdeenshire
2
Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS
Cricket: Scotland coach Shane Burger hopes to see fringe stars come to the fore…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented