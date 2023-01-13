Drink-driving courier who swerved into traffic was five-times the limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drink-driving courier who swerved into traffic was five-times the limit

By Jenni Gee
January 13, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 13, 2023, 7:34 am
Andrej Bartko failed a roadside breath test. File image: PA Images / PA Archive
Andrej Bartko failed a roadside breath test. File image: PA Images / PA Archive

A drink-driving courier was five times the alcohol limit when he swerved into oncoming traffic forcing another car to take evasive action.

Delivery driver Andrej Bartko was then spotted “staggering” from his van outside his house.

When officers arrived to arrest him he was so unsteady on his feet that they had to help him into the police vehicle.

Bartko, 46, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of drink-driving and dangerous driving relating to the incident on November 11 of last year.

Fiscal depute Emma MacEwan said that at around 8.45pm on that day witnesses had been travelling along Dingwall’s Tulloch Avenue when they encountered Bartko’s van on the wrong side of the road.

Head-on collision avoided

The other vehicle had to take evasive action to avoid a head-on collision, Ms MacEwan told the court.

Following this close call, the other driver turned their vehicle around and followed Bartko and police were called.

The driver tailed Bartko to his home address in Fraser Road where he was seen staggering from the van.

Officers attended and observed that he smelled of alcohol, had glazed eyes and was unsteady on his feet.

Such was his difficulty in walking that he needed to be helped to the police vehicle.

Asked through a telephone interpreter to confirm who had been driving the vehicle, he said: “I was driving it.”

Dangerous driver was five times the limit

After failing a roadside breath test he was taken to Burnett Road Police Station, where further testing revealed his breath alcohol level to be 123 microgrammes per 100 millilitres – more than five times the legal limit of 22 microgrammes.

Bartko’s solicitor Matthew Berlow said that the inevitable loss of his driving licence was going to put delivery driver Bartko and his family in “dire financial straits”.

He acknowledged the “very high reading” and said he suspected that it may be symptomatic of “some deeper rooted problem that Mr Bartko requires to address”.

The married father-of-three “deeply regrets his actions”.

Mr Berlow added: “He had been drinking earlier in the day and foolishly decided to take his van to do an errand at a local shop.”

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald deferred sentencing to next month for the production of reports and disqualified Bartko from driving in the interim.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

Andrej Bartko failed a roadside breath test. File image: PA Images / PA Archive
Inverurie man caught drink-driving claims he was only moving car due to bad weather
Andrej Bartko failed a roadside breath test. File image: PA Images / PA Archive
'Shining' attack knifeman on tag for refusing to keep away from wife
Andrej Bartko failed a roadside breath test. File image: PA Images / PA Archive
Argentinian woman caught drink-driving while celebrating World Cup win
Andrej Bartko failed a roadside breath test. File image: PA Images / PA Archive
Nightclub reveller left police officer needing tetanus booster and Hep C checks
Andrej Bartko failed a roadside breath test. File image: PA Images / PA Archive
'I have a short fuse': Man's apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
Andrej Bartko failed a roadside breath test. File image: PA Images / PA Archive
Hibs fans accused of causing 'great terror' as supporters clash outside Aberdeen pub
man attacked 16-year-old
Drunk passenger who fell over on bus assaulted driver who refused him a refund
Andrej Bartko failed a roadside breath test. File image: PA Images / PA Archive
'Reckless and dangerous': Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
Andrej Bartko failed a roadside breath test. File image: PA Images / PA Archive
Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister's remembrance drinks
Andrej Bartko failed a roadside breath test. File image: PA Images / PA Archive
Deadly heart condition led to tractor driver's river drowning, inquiry concludes

Most Read

1
Andrej Bartko failed a roadside breath test. File image: PA Images / PA Archive
‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
2
Andrej Bartko failed a roadside breath test. File image: PA Images / PA Archive
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’
3
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
4
Andrej Bartko failed a roadside breath test. File image: PA Images / PA Archive
Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency
5
Andrej Bartko failed a roadside breath test. File image: PA Images / PA Archive
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
6
Andrej Bartko failed a roadside breath test. File image: PA Images / PA Archive
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
7
Andrej Bartko failed a roadside breath test. File image: PA Images / PA Archive
‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
8
Andrej Bartko failed a roadside breath test. File image: PA Images / PA Archive
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
9
Andrej Bartko failed a roadside breath test. File image: PA Images / PA Archive
Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig
10
Andrej Bartko failed a roadside breath test. File image: PA Images / PA Archive
Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks

More from Press and Journal

Andrej Bartko failed a roadside breath test. File image: PA Images / PA Archive
Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease
Andrej Bartko failed a roadside breath test. File image: PA Images / PA Archive
Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League…
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
Andrej Bartko failed a roadside breath test. File image: PA Images / PA Archive
Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051
Andrej Bartko failed a roadside breath test. File image: PA Images / PA Archive
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?
Andrej Bartko failed a roadside breath test. File image: PA Images / PA Archive
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
Andrej Bartko failed a roadside breath test. File image: PA Images / PA Archive
The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan'
Andrej Bartko failed a roadside breath test. File image: PA Images / PA Archive
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
Andrej Bartko failed a roadside breath test. File image: PA Images / PA Archive
My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on…
Andrej Bartko failed a roadside breath test. File image: PA Images / PA Archive
Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture?

Editor's Picks