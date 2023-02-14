Willie Miller: Aberdeen’s clash with Celtic gives Barry Robson chance to showcase his managerial skills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: Aberdeen’s clash with Celtic gives Barry Robson chance to showcase his managerial skills

By Willie Miller
February 14, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 14, 2023, 12:52 pm
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS

Aberdeen’s clash with Celtic this weekend provides interim manager Barry Robson with an opportunity to showcase his dugout credentials.

Clearly it will be a difficult assignment for the Dons against the Premiership champions and league leaders.

But if the Reds could get a result, it would boost Robson’s CV and his chances of getting the job permanently.

The process of appointing a new manager is still ongoing.

Something in Robson’s favour is the board know him extremely well.

He’s been at the club a long time as a player and a coach, and the people running the club know his character and how he wants to play.

They know what they will get from Robson, but if you go for a manager from elsewhere you don’t know them so intimately, although that’s not to say you can’t find out.

Aberdeen have tried two inexperienced managers with their last two appointments in Stephen Glass and Jim Goodwin, so I think they now have to look for experience and cast the net wide.

But, by the same token, there’s no barrier to stop Robson being one of the leading contenders for the job if he does well.

New appointment should be swift

Really the process shouldn’t take too long. There will be a huge amount of applicants for the job, but you have to whittle that down to a shortlist quite quickly.

If you still don’t think the right person is there then you have to take longer to find the right person.

It could be the case the manager Aberdeen want is under contract and would need to be bought out of that.

If the Dons have to wait to the summer to get who they want that’s fair enough.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: SNS

But if they can get the person they want just now I don’t think it should take much longer to appoint a manager, given it’s already been a fortnight since Goodwin was dismissed.

The sooner an appointment is made, the more time it gives the new boss between now and the end of the season to try to build for next term.

‘Spineless’ away displays have to improve

Returning to this weekend’s fixture, and the first thing Robson needs to see from his players is a decent performance.

Too often away from home this season the Reds’ displays have been spineless and that needs to change.

I don’t think there is a massive expectation on Aberdeen to win – the expectation on the Dons is to be hard-working, difficult to beat and carry a threat.

If we see that in the performance then it will be positive, but, if they perform meekly as they have in many away games this season, questions will be asked.

We’ve seen plenty of enthusiasm and endeavour in the two games since Jim Goodwin was sacked, but both of those were at Pittodrie.

Dons must stand firm in defence at Parkhead – without parking the bus again

There have been teams that have gone to Parkhead and made it difficult for Celtic this season.

We know all about their qualities and their firepower. But the likes of Livingston, Ross County and Dundee United have all gone there this term and caused some problems without getting a result.

It’s not mission impossible to make it difficult for the Hoops, and that’s what Robson will be looking at.

Aberdeen will need to be set up to be tough to beat, but they can’t just be parking the bus for 90 minutes.

In the last meeting between the sides at Pittodrie, the Reds didn’t carry any threat, which was unacceptable and depressing to watch.

Robson has had two weeks to work with his players and prepare them for how he wants to play.

He seems confident in the work he’s doing and I hope Aberdeen can put on a good show.

Can Burrows be Dons difference-maker?

Alan Burrows’ appointment as Aberdeen chief executive has been largely welcomed by supporters.

I look forward to seeing what impact the former Motherwell supremo can have when he takes up his role at Pittodrie later this month.

Chairman Dave Cormack has very much been the public face running the club since succeeding Stewart Milne in December 2019.

The last couple of years haven’t been successful for the Dons, with two managers hired and fired in quick succession, following Derek McInnes’ exit.

As a club you don’t want that to become commonplace and now Cormack has brought in a chief executive and I would expect Burrows to be given ownership of certain aspects of the club’s operations.

Cormack also has other business interests and splits his time between Scotland and America, which is a challenge in itself.

The most important part of any football club is results on the pitch and in the last couple of years results haven’t been good enough.

Alan Burrows has been appointed Aberdeen chief executive. Image: SNS

You can’t keep doing the same thing and expect different results.

I’m interested to see what Burrows brings to Pittodrie.

The first thing to be sorted out – and we don’t know how much input he will have on this front – is the appointment of a new manager and the direction of the team.

Beyond that you look at other areas like fan engagement and community initiatives the club carry out.

Although those things are important, the most important and exciting element for any club is watching the team perform.

It’s a big job Burrows is taking on and I look forward to watching how he gets on.

Hopefully he can help get Aberdeen moving in the right direction again after a poor couple of years.

Special few days in store to mark Euro success

It will be great to get together with my team-mates to celebrate the 40th anniversary of our European Cup Winners’ Cup triumph.

On May 11 – exactly 40 years on from us beating Real Madrid 2-1 in Gothenburg – there will be a gala dinner.

The following day we will be presented with the Freedom of the City of Aberdeen, which will be a great honour and we’ll also be at the Dons’ game at Pittodrie that weekend.

One member of the team who we all still think about regularly and who sadly won’t be there for the celebrations is the late, great Neale Cooper.

He will be in our thoughts during the celebrations because he was an important part of the team and also a huge character.

We’ll reflect on lots of fun times we had with Neale and also what a great player he was.

When we get the opportunity to get together as a team nothing has changed – the personalities are still the same as they were 40 years ago.

That bond as team-mates and friends is still there and when we get the opportunity to spend time together we make the most of it and enjoy ourselves.

In May, we’ll be celebrating the 40th anniversary of Aberdeen’s triumph in Gothenburg.

I know there are plenty of supporters who still look back fondly on making the trip to Gothenburg and I’m sure stories of the European triumph have been passed down through the generations.

It will be great to look back on such a magnificent achievement for Aberdeen.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Who is Ruud Brood? The Dutchman who has become the latest boss linked with…
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Why I won't be surprised if Aberdeen can shock Celtic in Glasgow
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Aberdeen served up a surprise Valentine's Day dish to Bayern Munich in 2008
Paul Hartley during his time at Aberdeen. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson
Former Don Paul Hartley talks up Aberdeen vacancy as 'attractive' job
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Aberdeen Women outmatched by full-time professionals Glasgow City, says defender Millie Urquhart
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Paul Third: March of time means May will likely be the last chance to…
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Craig Brown: New Aberdeen chief exec Alan Burrows will go the extra mile for…
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Gavin Levey feels Aberdeen Women were on 'last legs' in 5-0 Scottish Cup defeat…
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Aberdeen Women can make Scottish Cup magic against Glasgow City, says Jess Broadrick
Aberdeen coaching duo Barry Robson and Steve Agnew celebrate against Motherwell. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13754167ac)
Richard Gordon: Aberdeen could give Barry Robson managerial job for rest of the season

Most Read

1
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Aberdeen mum horrified after daughter, 5, sees half-naked images on McDonald’s tablet
2
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than ‘Tennent’s and SkySports’ as it…
3
The Noble Innovator jack-up oil rig at the Port of Aberdeen south harbour
Shock and anger as ‘skyscraper’ oil rig shows ‘contempt for the people of Torry’
5
4
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Watch: Janey Godley talks about farewell tour as iconic Scottish comedian arrives in Aberdeen
5
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Masked gunman who roamed street in stab vest and helmet was ‘like something out…
6
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Highland Council welcomes big improvements in primary school literacy and numeracy but still trails…

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Alleycat closure
High street sales show modest January rebound but are still "deeply fragile"
police appeal
Man taken to hospital following crash between motorbike and car on A96 near Pitmachie
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Plans approved for first private plastic surgery clinic in Inverness
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Peterhead hospital closes maternity unit and A&E over water quality concerns
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
WATCH: Aberdeen gull 'viciously' attacks £800 drone causing it to crash land in Torry
3
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
'It's just so shocking': Safety fears after car crashes into Bridge of Don home
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Derek Tucker: Sanctimonious Big Brother-style governance won't end well for Scottish leaders
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Pothole-plagued Inverness streets described as an 'archaeological dig' as concerns raised about 20 years…
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Drilling starts as the search for base metals ramps up in Aberdeenshire
2
Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS
Cricket: Scotland coach Shane Burger hopes to see fringe stars come to the fore…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented