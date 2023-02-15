Man in court after pushing partner out of bed for hogging the duvet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man in court after pushing partner out of bed for hogging the duvet

By Jenni Gee
February 15, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 15, 2023, 11:51 am
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court

A man found himself in the dock on Valentine’s day after pushing his partner out of bed because she hogged the duvet.

Kenneth Mackinnon’s actions caused the woman to fall from the bed, hitting her face on a bedside cabinet and leaving her with a bloody nose and split lip.

The woman fled to a neighbour’s home following the incident and told police she did not wish to have any further contact with Mackinnon, 62.

Mackinnon, from Invergordon, appeared from custody at Inverness to admit a single charge of culpable and reckless conduct in relation to the incident on February 13.

Fiscal depute David Morton told the court that Mackinnon and the complainer were in a relationship and sharing a bed when the incident occurred.

‘Some issue with a blanket’

He said: “Something happened within the time that they were in bed together that caused Mr Mackinnon to push the complainer on the body

“This caused her to fall out of bed and in doing so she struck her face on a unit next to the bed that caused her nose to bleed as well as a split lip.

“Both parties may have been under the influence of alcohol. There may have been some issue with a blanket.”

He added: “The instruction given is that she didn’t wish to see him any longer.”

Defence solicitor Marc Dickson, for Mackinnon, told the court that the pair had been drinking at a friend’s house prior to the incident.

He said: “In the course of the night time Mr MacKinnon woke up because he was cold. It transpired that the complainer had pulled the duvet off him.

“He pulled the duvet and pushed her, it caused her to fall out of bed caused her to strike her head on  a bedside cabinet.

Man wanted to ‘get back under the covers’

“He accepted exactly what had happened, he tried to pull the blanket back and pushed her at the same time so he could get back under the covers.”

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald rejected the idea of a financial penalty, having heard that the couple currently have a shared benefit claim.

She added: “I don’t want her to have to pay for her own injury.”

She instead deferred sentence for three months to allow MacKinnon, of Kilmuir Place, Invergordon, to be of good behaviour and to clarify the pair’s positions in terms of the relationship and living arrangements.

