Dad-to-be could lose job after being caught driving at double the cocaine limit

A young dad-to-be has lost his licence – and possibly his job – after he was caught driving under the influence of cocaine.

Dylan Baillie was pulled over by police after they received a tip-off that he was driving after smoking cannabis.

But a saliva test found him to be actually double the limit for cocaine instead.

The 20-year-old scaffolder – who is due to become a father in five weeks – admitted drug-driving.

Tip-off to police

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told Elgin Sheriff Court police officers pulled over Baillie’s blue Ford at 3.30pm on November 12 2021.

“Information has been received by the officers that he had been driving whilst under the influence of cannabis,” she said.

“They advised him of this and asked if he had smoked cannabis. He confirmed that he had the previous evening and into the early hours of the morning.”

A saliva test proved positive for cocaine and a reading was later given of 162mcg of cocaine compound benzocylegonone in one litre of blood, the legal limit being 50mcg.

Baillie’s defence agent Robert Cruickshank said his client had a clean licence and no criminal record.

‘Couldn’t have come at a worse time’

“He lives with his parents but is due to move shortly and his girlfriend is pregnant and due to give birth in five weeks,” the solicitor said.

“He is a young man who works as a scaffolder and obviously his outgoings are going to increase imminently with the arrival of a child.

“His employers do require him to drive occasionally. He’s had that job for one year and there’s now a question mark over that employment.

“The plea couldn’t have come at a worse time with the arrival of a child imminent. He will be disqualified and given his change in family circumstances and what his employer has told him it will be a cause of some hardship.”

Sheriff Robert McDonald fined Baillie, of Hardhillock Avenue, Elgin, £640 and banned him from driving for one year.

