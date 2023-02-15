Dad-to-be could lose job after being caught driving at double the cocaine limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dad-to-be could lose job after being caught driving at double the cocaine limit

By Kathryn Wylie
February 15, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 15, 2023, 11:51 am
Dylan Baillie appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Dylan Baillie appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.

A young dad-to-be has lost his licence – and possibly his job – after he was caught driving under the influence of cocaine.

Dylan Baillie was pulled over by police after they received a tip-off that he was driving after smoking cannabis.

But a saliva test found him to be actually double the limit for cocaine instead.

The 20-year-old scaffolder – who is due to become a father in five weeks – admitted drug-driving.

Tip-off to police

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told Elgin Sheriff Court police officers pulled over Baillie’s blue Ford at 3.30pm on November 12 2021.

“Information has been received by the officers that he had been driving whilst under the influence of cannabis,” she said.

“They advised him of this and asked if he had smoked cannabis. He confirmed that he had the previous evening and into the early hours of the morning.”

A saliva test proved positive for cocaine and a reading was later given of 162mcg of cocaine compound benzocylegonone in one litre of blood, the legal limit being 50mcg.

Baillie’s defence agent Robert Cruickshank said his client had a clean licence and no criminal record.

‘Couldn’t have come at a worse time’

“He lives with his parents but is due to move shortly and his girlfriend is pregnant and due to give birth in five weeks,” the solicitor said.

“He is a young man who works as a scaffolder and obviously his outgoings are going to increase imminently with the arrival of a child.

“His employers do require him to drive occasionally. He’s had that job for one year and there’s now a question mark over that employment.

“The plea couldn’t have come at a worse time with the arrival of a child imminent. He will be disqualified and given his change in family circumstances and what his employer has told him it will be a cause of some hardship.”

Sheriff Robert McDonald fined Baillie, of Hardhillock Avenue, Elgin, £640 and banned him from driving for one year.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin, as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

