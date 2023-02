[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 49-year-old man from Ellon has appeared in court accused of four charges of rape.

Gerald Hever appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court this afternoon.

Hever, whose address was given as Ellon, also faced allegations of indecent assault, two assaults to injury, an assault to severe injury and an assault to danger of life.

He made no plea to all charges, was committed for further examination and released on bail.