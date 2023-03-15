Unemployed dad became drug courier to pay for family pet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Unemployed dad became drug courier to pay for family pet

By Jenni Gee
March 15, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: March 15, 2023, 12:09 pm
Thomas Clark hid his face as he left Inverness Sheriff Court.
Thomas Clark hid his face as he left Inverness Sheriff Court.

A dad became a drug courier to pay for a family pet that his children had become attached to.

Thomas Clark, 36, was caught transporting two bags of cannabis, worth up to £14,850, in the boot of a car when he was stopped by police on the A95.

His solicitor said Clark became involved in the illegal operation so that he could afford to keep up payments on the animal.

Clark appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of being concerned in the supply of the class B drug.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that Clark’s grey Ford C-Max was stopped by officers at Drumuillie, near Boat of Garten, on May 4 of last year.

“Intelligence suggested the occupant of the vehicle was acting as a courier and involved in the supplying of a controlled drug,” she said.

‘It’s in the boot’

As officers detained and prepared to search him, he told them: “It’s in the boot.”

“The boot of the vehicle was thereafter searched and two vacuum bags of herbal substance were found,” said Mrs Gair.

Subsequent testing confirmed the substance to be 1096 grams of cannabis, with a value of £3,000 to £6,000 if sold in bulk, or £9,900 to £14,850 if sold in deals.

Solicitor Shahid Latif told Sheriff Sara Matheson that his client, a father of four, had been motivated to become involved in the operation because he was struggling to keep up payments on a family pet.

He said: “He bought a pet. He paid a substantial amount of money for the pet, the agreement was instalments could be made towards the cost of the pet.”

Children were ‘attached’ to pet

Mr Latif said Clark made four payments towards the cost of the animal, but then lost his job, at which point: “The children were becoming increasingly attached to the pet.”

It was then he made the decision to become involved in moving the drugs, Mr Latif said.

Sheriff Sara Matheson deferred sentencing on Clark, of Glenfinnan Drive, Maryhill, for the production of reports.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

Thomas Clark hid his face as he left Inverness Sheriff Court.
Ex-prisoner hoping to enjoy first Christmas of freedom drink-drives his way back into jail
A woman walking on the street at night
90% of women say they feel unsafe being a female in Aberdeen, P&J survey…
Thomas Clark hid his face as he left Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man cleared of flashing near school says accusation destroyed his life
Thomas Clark hid his face as he left Inverness Sheriff Court.
100mph police chase ended when driver turned lights off and disappeared into dark
Thomas Clark hid his face as he left Inverness Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen drug dealer stashed cocaine and heroin inside candyfloss tub
Thomas Clark hid his face as he left Inverness Sheriff Court.
'That was rather silly of me': Man who photographed child caught with sick hoard…
Thomas Clark hid his face as he left Inverness Sheriff Court.
Baseball bat-wielding woman attacked neighbour in Aberdeen house
Thomas Clark hid his face as he left Inverness Sheriff Court.
Parents of three-month-old baby who died after allegedly 'ingesting' drugs to stand trial
Thomas Clark hid his face as he left Inverness Sheriff Court.
Cruel thief stole dying grandfather's car and crashed it into ditch
Thomas Clark hid his face as he left Inverness Sheriff Court.
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past

Most Read

1
Thomas Clark hid his face as he left Inverness Sheriff Court.
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
Thomas Clark hid his face as he left Inverness Sheriff Court.
First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops
3
Thomas Clark hid his face as he left Inverness Sheriff Court.
Gone but not forgotten: Five closed Elgin shops that you miss
4
Thomas Clark hid his face as he left Inverness Sheriff Court.
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
5
Thomas Clark hid his face as he left Inverness Sheriff Court.
Five-bedroom house with views of River Dee for over £620,000
6
Thomas Clark hid his face as he left Inverness Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen incinerator ash will be sent to Fife instead of Portlethen
7
Thomas Clark hid his face as he left Inverness Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen drug dealer stashed cocaine and heroin inside candyfloss tub
8
Thomas Clark hid his face as he left Inverness Sheriff Court.
Kincraig Castle Hotel sold after years on the market for nearly £2m
9
Thomas Clark hid his face as he left Inverness Sheriff Court.
A980 closed for three weeks near Alford after lorry crashes into bridge
10
Thomas Clark hid his face as he left Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man cleared of flashing near school says accusation destroyed his life

More from Press and Journal

Thomas Clark hid his face as he left Inverness Sheriff Court.
Peterhead Port urges UK Government to move faster on Acorn
Thomas Clark hid his face as he left Inverness Sheriff Court.
Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson delighted to extend unbeaten run with 2-1 win over…
Thomas Clark hid his face as he left Inverness Sheriff Court.
First look review: Tetris movie is as bright and colourful as the tumbling blocks…
Thomas Clark hid his face as he left Inverness Sheriff Court.
Fishers and seafood producers vent fury over plans for highly protected marine areas
Thomas Clark hid his face as he left Inverness Sheriff Court.
Meet the Aberdeenshire grandpa travelling 9,500 miles to Antarctica to raise funds for school…
Thomas Clark hid his face as he left Inverness Sheriff Court.
Tain farmer appointed vice-president of Beef Shorthorn Society
Thomas Clark hid his face as he left Inverness Sheriff Court.
Euan Graham: Official advocate would speak up for children's safety online
Thomas Clark hid his face as he left Inverness Sheriff Court.
Curling: Strong field assembles in Granite City for Aberdeen International
Thomas Clark hid his face as he left Inverness Sheriff Court.
Chamber says chancellor must ‘wake up’ to windfall tax damage
Thomas Clark hid his face as he left Inverness Sheriff Court.
BP and Aberdeen City Council hit planning milestone for hydrogen hub

Editor's Picks

Most Commented