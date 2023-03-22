Drunk dad threatened to murder stranger as he tailed him though Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drunk dad threatened to murder stranger as he tailed him though Elgin

By Kathryn Wylie
March 22, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 22, 2023, 7:58 am
Shane Rollo followed a man to New Elgin filling station and threatened to kill him. Image: Facebook/Google
Shane Rollo followed a man to New Elgin filling station and threatened to kill him. Image: Facebook/Google

A dad-of-three who followed and harassed a stranger as he walked through a town went on to tell police he was going to murder somebody.

Shane Rollo, 35, made chilling threats as he wandered through Elgin while under the influence of alcohol.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver said the incident took place at around 8.20pm on May 15 last year.

Rollo followed his victim before he was confronted by police on Main Street and threatened to murder an officer too.

‘Mistaking him for someone else’

Ms Silver said: “The witness left his home to walk to the garage and as he approached the junction of Croft Road and Bezack Street he became aware of a male voice shouting and swearing. It shouted towards him as though he knew him.

“The witness tried to tell him he was mistaking him for someone else then walked away to continue his journey.”

But Rollo continued to follow closely behind the man, who ducked into the New Elgin filling station.

“The witness formed the opinion the accused was heavily under the influence,” Ms Silver added.

“Upon returning outside the complainer was followed again and the accused shouted that he was going to kill him.”

Alarmed by this the man called the police as Rollo continued to follow him back onto Bezack Street.

‘I’m going to kill people’

Police caught up with Rollo on High Street where he was seen “acting aggressively” and speaking in “incoherent rants”.

“He then shouted he was going to murder someone and that he was going to kill people,” the fiscal added.

He threatened to kill one officer, too.

He admitted a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Iain Maltman said his unemployed client lives with his mum and has recently become the principal carer for his three young children.

“Mr Rollo regrets his actions,” the solicitor said. “He didn’t know the complainer. His relationship was breaking down and he had drank alcohol to excess. He had no recollection of the incidents himself.”

The court heard Rollo has sought help from Arrows to deal with alcohol misuse and that his children’s care requirements have “given him focus”.

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood handed Rollo, of Manitoba Avenue, Elgin, 90 hours of unpaid work and a one-year supervision order as a direct alternative to custody.

